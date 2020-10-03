Dale earns Class A state tourney berth

Fred Fehr

DALE – The Pirates of Dale received a sterling pitching performance from Ike Shirey en route to a 3-2 triumph over Wister Friday at a Class A regional.

By finishing as the regional runner-up, Dale earned a berth in the state tournament beginning Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Shirey, who pitched all seven innings, allowed two hits, struck out six and walked two. One of Wister’s runs was unearned as Dale was guilty of three errors. Wister didn’t commit an error.

Dale took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third on two-out consecutive singles by Shirey, Dallen Forsythe and Carson Hunt.

After Wister scored a run in the fourth, Dale tallied a single run in the fifth as Dayton Forsythe singled, stole second and scored on Dallen Forsythe’s single.

Wister tied the game at 2 in the top of the sixth, only to have Dale score the winning run in the bottom of the frame as Cade McQuain singled, advanced to second as Cole Capps walked, then moved to third on a Cade Capps single. Kash VanBrunt then drove in the winning run on a fielder’s choice.

Hunt had Dale’s sole extra-base hit with a triple.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.