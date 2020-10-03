Kingston concludes Prague’s season

Fred Fehr

SULPHUR — Prague, outhit 10-5, concluded its 2020 season Friday with a 6-3 loss to Kingston at a Class 3A regional.

Kingston never trailed after posting a 2-0 lead after three innings. The Red Devils tied the game with two runs in the top of the fourth on a Kailey Rich walk, singles by Kennedi Watkins and Lexsey Trevizo and a Kingston error.

Kingston retaliated with two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Prague’s final run came in the seventh on a leadoff triple by Trevizo and a two-out run-scoring single by Maggie Smith.

Watkins joined Trevizo with two hits.

Rich, who worked the first four innings on the mound, gave up six hits and four runs (two earned). She walked one and struck out one.

Tessa Cooper hurled the last two innings. Cooper gave up two earned runs and fanned five.

Prague, which committed three errors, finished the year at 10-25.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.