Second-half explosion propels McLoud

OKLAHOMA CITY — Down 20-14 at the intermission, McLoud outscored District 3A-1 foe Mount St. Mary 34-0 in the second half for a 48-20 triumph Friday night.

McLoud made a defensive stop to start the second half, then completed a touchdown drive with a 2-yard run by quarterback Collin Gibson.

Sophomore running back Clint Campbell then scooted 33 yards for a TD, giving McLoud a 27-20 advantage after three quarters

The Redskins recorded three fourth-quarter touchdowns: A 32-yard run by Gibson, followed by a 2-point conversion pass from Gibson to Wesley Olds; a Campbell 1-yard run and a Gibson 23-yarder which concluded the scoring.

McLoud reaped three St. Mary second-half turnovers – fumble recoveries by Hunter Lowe and Shelton Hoover and an interception by Olds. All three turnovers led to touchdowns.

“In the first half, we weren’t stopping the run and offensively we dropped five passes,” McLoud coach Rusty Hall said. “We corrected those mistakes and executed in the second half. We looked like a completely different team in the second half.”

Hall said the biggest change came in the form of 280-pound sophomore Tryce Lewis. Lewis started the game at defensive end but was moved to nose guard near the end of the first half.

“Tryce almost single-handedly stopped the run,” Hall said. “He had a phenomenal game at nose guard.”

Hall said Campbell rushed for almost 200 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown scamper on the first play of the game. Gibson had McLoud’s other opening-half TD on a 3-yard run.

“We just didn’t give up when we got behind,” Hall said. “We’ve kind of had the injury bug. We were missing three starting linemen, including two who have torn ACLs.

Mount St. Mary was 4-0 entering Friday’s contest.

McLoud, 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the district, will play host to Kingfisher at 7 p.m. Friday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.