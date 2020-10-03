Shawnee blanked by Carl Albert

Fred Fehr

MIDWEST CITY — Shawnee’s Lady Wolves were limited to four hits Friday in a 2-0 setback to Carl Albert.

The game’s two runs came in the bottom of the fifth. After the first two batters were retired, Carl Albert combined a walk, double, throwing error and single for the runs.

Baylie Enright’s seventh-inning double was Shawnee’s only extra-base knock.

Anneca Anderson, Azayla Banks and Adesyn Waite singled for Shawnee, which dropped to 25-6.

Stormee Reed, who started on the mound for the Lady Wolves, threw four innings. Reed gave up two runs, both earned, on two hits. She had seven strikeouts, three walks and hit one batter.

Anneca Anderson, who pitched two innings, surrendered just one hit. She registered six strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter.

Both teams stranded five baserunners.

Shawnee was scheduled to entertain Broken Bow at 6 p.m. Monday.

The Lady Wolves are set to host a three-team 6A regional with Bixby and Ponca City on Thursday and Friday. Bixby and Ponca City will meet at noon on Thursday. Shawnee will then play the Bixby-Ponca City loser at 2 p.m. Following that game, Shawnee will take on the Bixby-Ponca City winner at 4 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.