Tecumseh rebounds for big victory

EDMOND — Tecumseh logged a 1-1 record Friday at the Oklahoma Christian University Festival, losing 6-4 to Westmoore before upending Edmond North 11-0.

Of Tecumseh’s six hits against Westmoore, five were for extra bases, including home runs by Katelyn Fleming and Harley Sturm. Fleming also doubled, as did Bristin Hayes. Ayzia Shirey tripled.

Westmoore piled up nine hits, including three doubles. Westmoore never trailed after scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Tecumseh posted two-run innings in the fifth and sixth.

The game was stopped after 5 ½ innings.

Losing hurler Serenity Jacoway allowed nine hits and six runs, all earned. She whiffed four and walked four.

Neither team errored.

Against Edmond North, Tecumseh combined nine hits with six walks in the four-inning matchup.

Emily Bingham swatted a three-run home run as Tecumseh tallied four runs in the top of the first.

Bingham also doubled, joining Lauren Taylor as Tecumseh’s multiple hitters.

Tecumseh, 29-6 after the split, was scheduled to play at Choctaw Monday.

