Tough one-run losses close Bethel year

Fred Fehr

ANADARKO — Bethel’s Lady Wildcats dropped two one-run Class 4A district decisions Friday to Anadarko, 4-3 and 9-8, ending their season at 11-14.

After losing the 4-3 opener, Bethel whipped Anadarko 6-4 to set up the district title game and trip to next week’s regionals.

Bethel appeared to be on the verge of a regional berth when it opened a 6-1 lead after five innings, only to watch Anadarko tally four runs in the top of the sixth and two runs in the seventh to send the game into extra innings at 7-7. After both teams failed to score in the eighth, Anadarko notched two runs in the ninth, then limited Bethel to one run in the bottom of the frame for the victory.

Brooklyn Duff propelled Bethel, going 4-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and three runs batted in.

Haylee Wilcox, Rae Walker and Lila Wade recorded two singles apiece as Bethel finished with 13 hits.

Peyton Meiler posted two singles to lead Bethel’s five-hit outing in the opener. Annie Compton doubled and drove in two runs and Wade tripled.

Anadarko broke a 3-3 tie with the winning run in the top of the sixth inning.

Compton, Bethel’s pitcher in all three games, threw a seven-hitter in the first game. She fanned three.

Bethel’s 6-4 win included a five-run fifth inning.

Duff, the leadoff hitter, went 3-for-4 and scored twice and Shelby Spurgin had two singles, Meiler drove in two runs and Wade had another triple.

Compton, in a seven-inning outing, gave up eight hits and fashioned seven strikeouts.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.