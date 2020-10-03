Wolves devour Eagles to go to 2-0 in district

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

Junior Jaylon Orange led a grueling ground game which enabled the Shawnee Wolves to devour the Tulsa Edison Eagles, 36-11, Friday night in front of a homecoming crowd at Jim Thorpe Stadium.

Orange ran for 176 yards on just 13 carries and scored three touchdowns on runs of 57, 20 and 28 yards as Shawnee produced 300 yards in the rushing department.

“Jaylon had a great game. He made a lot of stuff happen,” said Shawnee head coach Jason Sexton. “He's a special player and a special kid. He lights up our locker room and he is one of our leaders. He is one who leads by example on the field and he does a good job of getting his teammates in the right spots.”

The 5-foot, 9-inch, 195-pound Orange gained over 100 yards for the second straight week after doing the same in a 33-12 road win at Durant last week. When he isn't bowling over defensive players, in which he did on several occasions Friday, Orange is accustomed to making big plays on the defensive side of the ball.

“Jaylon makes a long run and then he immediately goes on defense. Sometimes, we half to pull him off the field because he doesn't want to come off,” Sexton said.

The Wolves, who evened their season record at 2-2, improved to a perfect 2-0 in District 5A-3 play after an 0-2 overall start to the season.

Sexton chalks up the gradual success to conditioning.

“We've been working hard, practicing, conditioning and it's starting to pay off on the field,” said Sexton. “We're getting better every week and the kids are in very good condition. I'm proud of our kids' effort.”

Shawnee's other two scores in the game came off a 58-yard interception return for a touchdown by Hudson Davis-Barkus and a 4-yard TD run from Samuel Anderson, who netted 34 yards rushing on only six carries.

Tulsa Edison, 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the district, received a 31-yard field goal from Ryan West and Kevin Shaw had an 84-yard kickoff return for a score to go along with a 2-point conversion pass from Luke Parish to Gerard Thompson.

The Edison offense didn't reach the end zone as the Eagles were limited to 50 yards rushing and 42 passing for the night.

Eight of Edison's rushing plays went for negative yards and another went for zero yards. The Eagles even had one pass reception for minus-one yard and another for no gain.

Joe Maytubby, Boston Tully, Davis-Barkus and Koby Mitchell were each in on two tackles for lost yards in the game. Anderson, and Terrance Shaw were each on at least one stop apiece.

“Hudson Davis-Barkus is another one who leads by example and Joe Maytubby is a leader in every facet,” Sexton said.

Tulsa Edison came up empty on its first two possessions of the game while the Wolves came up empty once.

However, on its second possession, it didn't take Shawnee long to get on the board. From the Wolves' own 35, Orange ran for eight yards on first down and then covered the remaining distance when he took a direct shotgun snap from center and bowled his way 57 yards for the touchdown with 6:08 to go in the opening quarter. Orange then ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0.

Shawnee maintained that eight-point margin until early in the second quarter when Davis-Barkus snatched an errant Eagles pass and returned it 58 yards for a score with 8:40 to go before halftime. The 2-point conversion pass failed as the score remained 14-0.

Tulsa Edison then staged its best scoring drive of the night with a 13-play, 66-yard drive which culminated with West's 31-yard field goal with 1:43 left before intermission.

The Wolves had that 11-point advantage going into halftime.

After deferring to the second half after winning the game's opening coin flip, Shawnee upped its advantage to 22-3 at the outset of the third quarter after taking possession off the kickoff.

Anderson did most of the dirty work as he carried the ball four times for 30 yards on the series. But the big play came off a 45-yard pass from Karsen Conaway to Tully down to the Eagle 4-yard line. Anderson then raced the ball into the end zone of the next play.

The Wolves then upped their lead to 29-3 with 1:47 left in the third period off Orange's 20-yard scoring run. Matthew Gasca then kicked the extra point.

Then early in the fourth, the Shawnee cushion was inflated to 36-3 when Orange zig-zagged his way 28 yards for a TD with 10:15 to go in the game. Once again, Gasca tacked on the PAT to make it a 33-point Wolves' advantage.

Tulsa Edison retaliated on the ensuing kickoff when Kevin Shaw burst through for an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 10:02 left.

Late in the game, Shawnee received a 78-yard cross-country run from Hayden Walker down to the Eagle 3-yard line, but it didn't result in any points.

The Wolves head to Tulsa Friday to face the Rogers Ropers in another District 5A-3 clash.