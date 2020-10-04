Tuttle controls district opponent Tecumseh

Fred Fehr

TUTTLE — Perennial power Tuttle stymied Tecumseh 40-7 Friday night in a District 4A-2 matchup.

Tuttle upped its overall record to 5-0 and its district mark to 2-0.

Tecumseh’s touchdown came in the third quarter as 220-pound senior Kane Ainesworth ran seven yards. The TD capped a 60-yard drive

Senior Kevin Dodd converted the point-after kick.

Tuttle didn’t commit a turnover on the night. Tecumseh had four turnovers — three via interceptions and a fumble on the second-half kickoff. Following that lost fumble, Tecumseh’s defense held Tuttle, setting up Ainesworth’s TD.

Tecumseh posted two turnovers in each half.

“When you make mistakes, great teams take advantage,” said Tecumseh coach Ty Bullock. “Tuttle is very explosive, athletic and well-coached. They have good team speed and play to their strengths.”

Tecumseh junior quarterback Monte Valois completed 9-of-15 passes for 104 yards. Jaxon Meyers had four receptions for 45 yards and Gavyn Rogers had two grabs for 37 yards.

Bullock said Tuttle rushed for 215 yards and threw for 160.

“We’ve kind of been banged up but we didn’t have anybody injured in the game,” Bullock said. “We hope to get a couple of kids back.”

Defensively, Jamal Fair topped the tackle chart with 16 (15 assisted) and Brynnen Epperley followed with 10 (two solo). Zeke Gage, Tyler Girod and Ainesworth were each in on a quarterback sack. Anthony O'Guinn blocked an extra point to go with his nine tackles (two solo). Jace Frazier was also in on a tackle for loss and Brevin Fixico had a fumble recovery.

Bullock’s squad, 2-3 overall and 0-2 in 2A-2, will be home against Cushing at 7 p.m. Friday.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.