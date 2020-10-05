Chandler comes up short in loss to Jones

Fred Fehr

CHANDLER — With starting quarterback Kaden Jones sidelined the second half, Chandler dropped a 27-15 decision to Jones in a District 2A-2 clash Friday night.

Jones, a junior, suffered a first-half concussion. The 150-pounder tallied the game’s first touchdown on a 15-yard bootleg run, giving the Lions a 6-0 lead after one quarter.

The Longhorns netted two second-quarter touchdowns before Lion senior Konnor Almand booted a 32-yard field goal 30 seconds before intermission, reducing the Jones halftime lead to 14-9.

Freshman Alec Jackson, pressed into quarterback duty the second half, threw a 22-yard fade-route touchdown pass to Drake Rodriguez in the third quarter. The extra-point failed, giving the Lions a 15-14 lead.

An interception by junior Jarin Greenfield near midfield set up the Rodriguez TD.

“We started struggling after that,” said Chandler coach Jack Gray. “They started bringing more pressure on our freshman quarterback. They just sped the game up.”

Gray lauded his defense for keeping the game close in the absence of Jones.

“The defense was on the field the whole second half,” Gray said. “They played great, even making a couple of fourth-down stops in the red zone.”

Greenfield, a safety, was Chandler’s top tackler with 14, nine of which were solo.

Outside linebacker Carson Clagg totaled 11 tackles and brother Spencer Clagg, a defensive end, notched eight, including one sack. Middle linebacker Kyle Snodgrass had 10 tackles and nose guard Traydon Richardson recorded nine.

Chandler was penalized just four times for 20 yards.

Jones improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the district.

The Lions, 3-2 overall and 1-1 in 2A-2, will continue district play Friday (7 p.m.) at Millwood.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.