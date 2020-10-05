NRC upended by Patriots

Fred Fehr

Junior Rayne Jones scored on a 7-yard touchdown run Friday night as North Rock Creek lost a 27-6 home game to the OKC Patriots.

The OKC Patriots led 18-0 at halftime. Jones scored in the fourth quarter and also had a second-half interception in the end zone. The touchdown capped a time-consuming drive.

Also recording an interception for NRC was linebacker Jayce Williams.

North Rock Creek, 0-6, is playing varsity football for the first time.

Coach Jason Murray suited up 28 gridders Friday with 14 being either freshmen or players with no more than one year of experience.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.