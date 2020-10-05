Seminole ends year with tough losses

Fred Fehr

ELK CITY — Errors proved to be disastrous for Seminole Saturday as the Lady Chieftains dropped 7-6 and 4-2 season-ending bi-district decisions to Elk City.

The opener set the tone for the disappointing nature of the day. Seminole took a 5-2 advantage into the seventh inning but the hosts combined two errors with three singles and a walk to score five unearned runs and assume a 7-5 lead.

Seminole tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh as a walk and singles by Karlei Friend and Reese Street netted a run. But the rally attempt ended when a runner was picked off third base to end the game.

Seminole racked up nine hits, all singles, to six hits for Elk City. Lauren Allen, Friend and Street managed two hits apiece. Street also scored a team-high three runs.

Addison Hill and Holli Ladd drove in two runs apiece.

The hard-luck pitching loser was Kaylyn Cotner as the seven runs charged to her were unearned because of five Seminole errors. Cotner registered six strikeouts and walked two.

In the nightcap, Seminole held its only lead at 2-1 by scoring two runs in the top of the third.

Both teams committed two errors and all of the runs were unearned. Seminole hurler Sienna Deatherage surrendered six hits, fanned three and didn’t issue a base on balls in a 76-pitch outing.

Seminole’s Kaitlyn Mathews, Levi Ary, Cotner, Ladd and Allen each singled.

Seminole concluded the season at 14-14.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.