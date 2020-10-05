Washington blisters Bethel in Saturday contest

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

WASHINGTON – A torrid start by the Washington Warriors were too much for the Bethel Wildcats to overcome as they dropped a 55-14 District 2A-3 decision in a game played Saturday afternoon.

Washington, 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the district, took a quick 21-0 first-quarter advantage and never looked back.

Bethel, 3-2 and 0-2, got a 4-yard touchdown run from quarterback Jesse Tucker to pull the Wildcats within 21-6. But the Warriors returned the ensuing kickoff for a TD which made it 28-6 through one quarter.

It was 42-14 at halftime as Bethel's final score of the day came on a 21-yard pass from Tucker to John Gordon. The 2-point conversion was good as the Wildcats pulled within 28-14. But Washington went on to score two more touchdowns before halftime.

The Warriors led 49-14 through three periods and kicked a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter.

Washington generated 500 yards of offense with 264 coming on the ground. The Warriors also completed 80% of their passes.

Bethel totaled 347 total yards with 255 coming via the rush. Corey Metscher ran for 109 yards on only nine carries. Tucker netted 77 yards on 17 attempts and Dez Loving ended up with 69 yards on eight tries.

Gordon, who had the Wildcats' lone touchdown catch, finished with two receptions for 74 yards and Metscher had two grabs for 16 yards.

LW Moore compiled 18 tackles, including 13 solo, to go with a tackle for loss. Metscher followed with 11 tackles (seven solo) and John Allred ended up with 10 (six solo). Allred and Loving also had a tackle for loss apiece.

The Wildcats are scheduled to be at home Friday against Crooked Oak at 7 p.m. in another District 2A-3 game.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.