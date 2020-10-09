Asher campaign concluded by Varnum

Fred Fehr

EDMOND — Errors and free passes were way too much for Asher to overcome Thursday as it bowed out of the Class B State Tournament with a 13-3 opening-round setback to Varnum at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

Varnum, ranked fourth, posted 10 hits to go along with six walks, two hit batsmen and four Asher errors.

Asher’s only lead came in the top of the second inning. Jordyn Litson singled, stole second, moved to third on Trent Smith’s bunt and scored on Dayton Fowler’s groundout to make it 1-0.

Varnum retaliated with four runs in the second, a three-spot in the fourth, two runs in the fifth and a four-run sixth.

Asher scored its other two runs, including Mike McDonald’s solo home run, in the sixth. Bryson Martin then doubled and scored on Tahlan Hamilton’s single.

Martin also singled in the game while Devon Lamb added two singles.

Martin, a junior southpaw, started on the mound. He went three innings and gave up four hits and seven runs while striking out three. Hamilton, who went the final two innings, permitted six runs on six hits. He walked two.

Six Varnum runs were unearned.

Asher, ranked sixth, finished with nine hits but two Varnum pitchers combined to give up just two walks.

Kailas Mac of Varnum doubled and singled. Kaden Jasna doubled while Martell Davis and Lance Nutt had two singles apiece.

“We hit the ball well but we didn’t throw it and catch it well,” said Asher second-year head coach Scott Hamilton. “Today was disappointing but I am very proud of how far we came. They showed a lot of improvement. The way we started the season, I don’t think a lot of people thought we would be in the state tournament.”

Asher started the season at 5-6 but went 17-4 the rest of the way to end with a 22-10 record.

Varnum defeated Asher 7-1 in August.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.