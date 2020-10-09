Bats blaze as Dale drills Oktaha in 2A State Tourney opener

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hitting their groove at the right time, the Dale Lady Pirates were successful in their Class 2A State Fastpitch Tournament opener on Thursday.

Dale pounded out 17 hits and rode the pitching and hitting efforts of Addie Bell to defeat Oktaha, 15-5, in five innings at the Hall of Fame Complex.

The victory advanced the 36-4 Lady Pirates to Friday's 10:30 a.m. semifinal clash against Stroud, which hammered Amber-Pocasset, 9-2 earlier in the day.

“We hit it well. We hit it like we've been hitting it recently. We're playing the best softball of the year,” said head coach Andy Powell.

As for Bell, the junior right-hander was solid from the circle and the plate.

Bell allowed just five hits and one walk while recording a strikeout as four of the five runs scored off her were unearned. She had a no-hitter three innings.

Offensively, she had a 4-for-4 outing from the plate with three doubles, an infield single, four runs batted in and a run scored.

“Addie is a gamer. She got us to the finals from the circle last year,” Powell said. “She's been real streaky with her hitting, but lately she has been swinging it well.”

Joining Bell with multiple hits were senior catcher Danyn Lang, who was 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a walk; Makenzy Herman, who finished 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and a walk and Chayse Carman, who ended up 2-for-2 in a reserve role for the injured Jayci Powell. Carman doubled once.

Madison Conley also helped out the Lady Pirate offense with a pair of sacrifice flies – one each in the first and second innings. She also doubled to lead off the bottom of the fifth and scored on Bell's walk-off double to left, concluding the game on the 10-run rule.

Dale scored twice in the first when Herman drew a leadoff walk and Lang tripled to right-center, plating Herman for the game's first run. Conley's sacrifice fly then scored Lang from third base for a 2-0 Lady Pirate advantage.

Then in the second, Dale applied pressure to load up the bases. Karsen Griggs led off with a single to center. Amy Hester and Jayci Powell each delivered back-to-back singles to load up the sacks.

Herman followed with a sacrifice fly to score Griggs. Hester later scored off an error and Conley launched the second of her two sacrifice flies to right field this time to make it 5-0.

Then an eight-run explosion, with the help of seven Lady Pirate hits, made it a blowout. Bell's bases-loaded three-run double wrapped up the scoring in the frame. Caram added a two-run double while Anna Hester, Lang and Emilia Idleman each were responsible for a run-scoring single each. Hester singled to center, Lang to right and Idleman had a smash off the pitcher's glove.

Dale took a 13-0 cushion into the fourth before the Lady Tigers picked up their first three scores, highlighted by an RBI infield single from Peyton Brown and a two-run single to right-center by Payton Stewart. All three runs were unearned due to a Lady Pirate error as Oktaha pulled within 13-3.

The Lady Pirates picked up a single run in the fourth. After a leadoff error and a fly-out, Caram picked up her second hit of the day with a single to center. Herman followed with a single to center and Lang knocked in the 14th run with a single through the left side of the infield.