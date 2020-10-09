Cougars capture first-ever varsity triumph

Fred Fehr

CHOCTAW — North Rock Creek, competing in its first-ever varsity football season, chalked up its first triumph with a 28-8 decision over Choctaw’s JV squad Thursday night.

The Cougars opened their scoring on a 40-yard run by quarterback Rayne Jones in the opening quarter. Calvin Bray, a 160-pound freshman, converted the 2-point conversion run.

In the second quarter, Seven Cawvey caught a 25-yard pass to the Choctaw five. Rayne Jones then covered the final 5 yards and Makai Jones had a 2-point conversion run for a 16-0 halftime spread.

Rayne Jones tallied his third touchdown on a 5-yard third-quarter run but a 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Choctaw scored its sole TD in the third quarter, leaving North Rock Creek with a 22-8 lead entering the final quarter.

Junior Jaycee Williams concluded the Cougar scoring with a 35-yard run in the fourth quarter.

NRC sophomore Holden Brooking claimed a fourth-quarter interception.

“I was real happy for them,” said North Rock Creek coach Jason Murray as the Cougars went to 1-6. “You tell kids they have to keep working and good things can happen. Fortunately tonight, they experienced that. They were very excited.

“Defensively, we gave a good effort and didn’t give up any big plays.”

North Rock Creek will travel to Caney Valley Thursday. The kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.