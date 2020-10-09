Lady Wolves beat Ponca City, Bixby in regional

Keven Scrutchins

Two down, one to go.

The Shawnee Lady Wolves are one win away from advancing into the 6A State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament next week.

The Lady Wolves handled Ponca City 7-2 before blanking the Bixby Lady Spartans 6-0 in the final game of the day. Shawnee will need to beat the Lady Spartans one more time to advance.

“We are definitely in the driver’s seat,” said Shawnee skipper David Rollette. “We struggled a little bit at the plate today, but hope to come out stronger tomorrow.”

In the opener with Ponca City, the Lady Wolves' Stormee Reed had a sound game in the circle for Shawnee. Reed gave up just two runs on three hits to the Lady Wildcats. She struck out 13 batters and walked just one.

The Lady Wolves opened up a 3-0 lead in the third inning, and did so on three hits in the inning. CeCe Gonzalez led off with a walk before Hallie Wilson got on board with a bunt-single. Anneca Anderson then came to the plate and deposited a Libby Clark pitch over the center field wall for the three-run dinger.

Ponca City scored a run in the bottom of the third to cut the Lady Wolves lead to 3-1 before Shawnee answered with two more runs in the fifth. Tatum Sparks led off with a single to right field, then stole second and third, setting the table for Wilson. Wilson delivered an RBI single to center then moved her way around the bases and eventually scored on a passed ball as Shawnee led 5-1.

The Lady Wolves increased the advantage to 6-1 in the top half of the sixth with a solo home run by Sparks over the left field wall. Ponca City scored a lone run in the bottom of the inning, cutting the Shawnee lead to 6-2 with an inning to play.

Shawnee added its seventh run in the top of the seventh when Senior Kali Kasterke drove in Carly Torbett on a well-hit double to the left field wall. Reed finished the game in style, striking out the Lady Wildcats side to end things at 7-2.

The Lady Wolves wasted little time getting things rolling in game two against the Bixby Lady Spartans. Shawnee scored three times in the bottom of the inning, putting the Lady Spartans in a hole they were never able to dig out of.

Sparks and Wilson led off the inning with a pair of walks. The duo then moved to second and third on a passed ball, setting the table for Torbett. Torbett drove in the two speedsters with a double off of the center field wall. Torbett scored the third run on an RBI single by Reed.

Meanwhile, in the circle, Anderson totally out-matched the Bixby batters. She scattered five hits in the shutout, struck out 13 batters and did not hand out any free passes to the Lady Spartans.

Reed and Anderson combined for 26 strikeouts on the day.The Lady Wolves added a run in the fifth to go up 4-0 on the Lady Spartans. Sparks singled to start the inning and was brought home by Wilson on a double to center field.

The Lady Wolves were searching for more, but a double play ended the chance for a big inning.