Lady Wolves capture first Class 6A regional crown

Keven Scrutchins

The Shawnee Lady Wolves captured the Class 6A Region 5 Championship on Friday with a 2-0 shutout of the Bixby Lady Spartans.

Shawnee, with the win, will head to the 6A State Fastpitch Softball Tournament on Thursday.

“This is very exciting,” said Shawnee head coach David Rolette. “This bunch of seniors went to state as freshmen, but in a different class. This is the first ever 6A regional championship for our program.”

The contest was tight, throughout the seven innings of play.

Sophomore pitcher Anneca Anderson, for the second day in a row, dominated the Lady Spartans. She threw a five-hit shutout on day one and came out even tougher on Friday. Anderson gave up just one hit in the seven innings and that came on an infield single in the bottom of the sixth. She struck out four Bixby batters and handed out just one walk.

In all, Shawnee’s defense had to contend with just two Bixby baserunners in the deciding game.

“She (Anderson) is a beast,” said Rolette. “As I’ve said before, even on an off day she can still beat you”.

She put down Bixby three up three down in five of the seven innings pitched.

Shawnee, which lost the coin toss and was the visiting team on the score board, jumped on Bixby early, scoring a run in the first inning. Tatum Sparks led off the game with a double to left field, stole third and then was brought home by Hallie Wilson. Wilson’s sharp single to center drove in Sparks for the 1-0 Shawnee lead.

The Lady Wolves scored their second and final run in the top half of the second inning. With two outs, Baylie Enright jumped on a Rami Withem pitch and sent the ball over the left-center field fence for the solo home run.

“That may have been her fourth home run of the year,” said Rolette. “It came at a really good time for us.”

That was all of the cushion Anderson and the defense needed. The Lady Wolves defense was a well-oiled machine, especially in the middle of the infield with Sparks at shortstop and Kali Kasterke at second. The two seniors made play after play to help capture the regional crown.

The Lady Wolves scored the two runs on seven hits against the Lady Spartans. They walked three and struck out three times against Withem.

“Bixby is a very good team and are very well coached,” Rolette said. “They came out today and played us really tough.”