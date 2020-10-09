Silo holds back Dale in opening round of Class A State Tournament, 4-2

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – The fourth-ranked Dale Pirates matched the third-ranked Silo Rebels hit for hit at seven, but stranded 10 baserunners Thursday night in dropping a 4-2 decision in the first round of the Class A Fall State Baseball Tournament on Palmer Field at Dolese Park.

The Dale loss spoiled a solid pitching effort from senior right-hander Ike Shirey, who scattered the seven hits, struck out four, walked just one and hit two batters in 6 2/3 innings of work. Dayton Forsythe came on in relief and recorded the final out on a strikeout to end the top half of the seventh.

The difference in the game was a pair of runs in the top of the sixth off a squeeze-bunt RBI from Josh Trout and a Pirates error for the fourth Rebel run.

Silo, which improved to 25-5 with the victory, picked up a single run in the first after a leadoff single by winning pitcher Kyler Proctor. Proctor advanced to second on Chase Corbin sacrifice bunt and later scored off a Delton Roberts single through the right side of the infield.

Dale countered after Shirey reached on an infield single, moved up to second after a Carson Hunt walk and scored off an error after a 6-4 putout.

The Rebels got a leadoff double to left-center from their nine-hole hitter Conner Cordell in the fifth. Then with two outs, Easton Ford doubled to center, scoring Zander Marshall, who was courtesy running for Ford to make it 2-1.

But once again, the Pirates responded in the bottom of the fifth when Connor Kuykendall singled to left, advanced to second on a Dayton Forsythe infield single, advanced to third on Shirey's bunt-single and scored off Hunt's sacrifice fly to center to make it a 2-2 deadlock.

Dale fell victim to a two-error inning in the sixth as Silo managed just one hit in the frame, a single to left by Will Farr as the squeeze-bunt and one of the miscues led to the two Silo scores.

The Pirates threatened in the sixth after Cade Capps got on base off an error, Kash Van Brunt followed with a single and Dayton Forsythe drew a two-out walk to load the bases. But Dale came up empty in that inning.

Then in the seventh off the reliever Corbin, the Pirates left two more runners on after Cade McQuain singled with two outs and Cole Capps walked. However, Dale again was unable to push a run across the plate.

Shirey finished 2-for-4 from the plate while Cole Capps, Van Brunt, Kuykendall, Dayton Forsythe and McQuain ended up with one hit apiece.

Cordell and Roberts each had two hits for Silo. Cordell doubled twice and Roberts had the one RBI in the first inning.

Proctor scattered six hits, overcame four walks and recorded eight strikeouts in earning the win. Corbin worked the seventh inning for the save as he allowed the one hit and one walk while registering a pair of strikeouts.

Dale concluded its fall season at 19-11 while Silo advanced to play Ft. Cobb-Broxton in the semifinals Friday.