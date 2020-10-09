Tecumseh whips Plainview, Bridge Creek at regional

Fred Fehr

TECUMSEH — An outstanding route-going pitching performance by Serenity Jacoway propelled Tecumseh past Plainview 3-1 in a Class 4A winners’ bracket regional matchup Thursday at Tecumseh High School.

Jacoway allowed six hits, struck out two and walked two as Tecumseh closed within one victory of advancing to next week’s state tournament.

Tied at 1 entering the seventh, Tecumseh assumed the lead with two runs in the top of the inning. Samantha Schweighhardt reached on a one-out error by the second baseman and moved to second on Ayzia Shirey’s single. With two outs, Bristin Hayes singled, scoring Schweighhardt, and Shirey scored on an errant throw.

Both teams scored a single run in the fifth. Tecumseh, the regional’s No 1 seed, combined a Taylor Frizzell walk with a sacrifice bunt, wild pitch and an error. Plainview, seeded third, scored on a single, sacrifice bunt and RBI single.

The difference came in the error department. Tecumseh was errorless while Plainview finished with three errors. All three Tecumseh runs were unearned.

“Serenity threw the ball well and didn’t miss many spots,” Tecumseh coach Chad Trahan said. “We got good pitching and good defense.”

Tecumseh opened the day with a 13-0 rout of fourth-seeded Bridge Creek. The game was stopped after 4 ½ innings.

Jacoway, the starting pitcher, went just two innings. She gave up three hits. Harley Sturm, who tossed the final three innings, limited Bridge Creek to two hits.

Tecumseh, which recorded seven runs in the bottom of the first, finished the game with 11 hits and didn’t commit an error.

Frizzell was the offensive ringleader with three singles. Shirey and Jacoway added two hits apiece with each doubling. Jacoway drove in two runs and scored three times. Shirey posted two singles.

Tecumseh was also credited with five stolen bases.

The regional continued Friday with Bridge Creek and Plainview in an elimination game. The winner of that contest had to beat Tecumseh twice to capture the state tournament berth.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.