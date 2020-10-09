Wolves to visit Tulsa Rogers tonight

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee Wolves, winners of two straight and 2-0 in District 5A-3, visit the Tulsa Rogers Ropers tonight for a 7 o'clock kickoff at Tulsa Rogers' new stadium.

It will be only the second time in which the Ropers have played at home in their new stadium. Over the years, Tulsa Rogers had played home contests at various other stadiums across the city before finally getting a place to now call home.

Tulsa Rogers, 0-4 and 0-1, was idle last week and suffered a 57-24 home setback at the hands of Tulsa East Central on Sept. 24.

The Ropers are led offensively by junior quarterback Macuric Demry, running back Raterrius King and receiver Gerald Crooms.

Shawnee, 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the district, upended Tulsa Edison, 36-11, at home last Friday night during homecoming festivities behind the running of Jaylon Orange, who gained 176 yards on just 13 carries and scored on runs of 57, 20 and 28 yards.

The Wolves' two other touchdowns in the game came off a 58-yard interception return by Hudson Davis and 4-yard run from Samuel Anderson, who netted 34 yards rushing on only six carries.

The Shawnee defense proved to be big as eight of Edison's rushing plays went for negative yards and another went for zero yards. The Eagles were limited to a total of 92 offensive yards for the entire night as their 11 points came off a field goal, kickoff return and 2-point conversion.

Davis, Joe Maytubby, Boston Tully and Koby Mitchell were the ringleaders in getting stops behind the line of scrimmage for the Wolves.

Following tonight's game, Shawnee will be at home Thursday night during fall break against Tulsa East Central for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Cushing (4-1) at Tecumseh (2-3)

After a rough 0-2 start to District 4A-2 play, the Tecumseh Savages will attempt to get on the winning track tonight as they host the Cushing Tigers at 7 o'clock.

Tecumseh, 2-3 overall, has fallen to two traditional powers in Ada (21-13) and Tuttle (40-7) the past two weeks. Now, the Savages must take on another contender in Cushing which brings a 4-1 mark into tonight's action and is 1-1 in the district after a 42-35 overtime win over Harrah last Friday.

The Tigers' only loss came to Tuttle in their district opener two weeks ago, 42-21. Cushing also owns non-district victories over Bristow (19-15), Perkins-Tryon (27-7) and Berryhill (27-17).

Tecumseh avoided a shutout last week against Tuttle when senior Kane Ainesworth scored off a 7-yard run to cap a 60-yard drive and Kevin Dodd booted the extra point in the third quarter.

For the season, Savage quarterback and junior Monte Valois is 50-of-80 passing for 767 yards and five touchdowns with five interceptions this season.

Ainesworth has been the Savages' top rusher with 382 yards on 60 carries and four touchdowns.

He has gone over the 100-yard rushing barrier twice this season.

Junior Dylan Graham has 212 yards on 33 carries. Junior Chad Wynne has carried the ball 37 times for 185 yards and a pair of scores and senior Gavyn Rogers has netted 127 yards on 12 attempts with one TD.

Defensively, senior Jamal Fair has 73 tackles (13 solo) with five tackles for lost yards. Senior Ethan Rickey has registered four tackles for lost yards and Graham has three stops for lost yards and a pair of quarterback sacks. Anthony O'Guinn tops the team in interceptions with two.

After tonight's action, the Savages are scheduled to play at Blanchard Thursday for a fall break meeting.

Kingfisher (3-2) at McLoud (3-2)

After a thrilling 48-20 come-from-behind win at previously undefeated Mount St. Mary last week, the McLoud Redskins will try to conquer another heavy challenge tonight in hosting Kingfisher at 7 o'clock.

The Yellowjackets, 3-2 overall and 1-1 in District 3A-1, are led by senior dual-threat Cade Stephenson, who has carried the ball 53 times for 487 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He has gone over the 100-yard rushing mark three times. Stephenson has also caught 15 passes for 290 yards and three more scores.

“Cade Stephenson is their go-to guy. They like to move him around, but he mainly plays tailback,” said McLoud head coach Rusty Hall.

The Kingfisher quarterback is sophomore Jax Sternberger, brother of Green Bay Packers tight end and former Texas A&M standout Jace Sternberger.

“(Jax) can throw the ball pretty well and is a good athlete,” Hall said.

The younger Sternberger has completed 77-of-116 passes (66.4%) for 1,245 yards and 14 touchdowns with only three interceptions.“Defensively, they're not real big, but they're pretty athletic. They like to fly around and use that athleticism,” said Hall.

The Yellowjackets are coming off a 21-10 home loss to Clinton.

McLoud, 3-2 and 1-1, received 187 yards rushing on 22 carries and four touchdowns from senior quarterback Collin Gibson and gathered another 145 yards on 12 attempts and two scores from sophomore Clint Campbell in last week's win over the Rockets.

After tonight's action, the Redskins play at Anadarko Thursday during fall break for another District 3A-1 showdown.

Crooked Oak (0-1) at Bethel (3-2)

The Bethel Wildcats will be trying to rebound from two tough District 2A-3 losses as they host Crooked Oak at 7 o'clock tonight.

Due to concerns with COVID-19, Crooked Oak has played only one game this season, a 33-7 loss to Hennessey on Sept. 18.

“They're very athletic and have big linemen,” said Bethel head coach Joey Ginn. “From what I've seen from them on film from their one game, they're purely double-tight on offense.”

Bethel, 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the district, was on the short end of a 55-14 score at traditional power Washington last Saturday.

“Four times we stalled out in the red zone and they had a kick return for a TD. We faced a really good team, but at the end of the day, we really made too many mistakes,” Ginn said.

One area which pleased Ginn was the Wildcat running game which produced a solid 255 yards.

“We have to feel good about our running game. That's something positive we can take from that game,” said Ginn.

Corey Metscher ran for 109 yards on only nine carries. Quarterback Jesse Tucker netted 77 yards on 17 attempts and Dez Loving added 69 yards on eight tries.Tucker ran for a 4-yard score and connected with John Gordon on a 21-yard aerial for a touchdown to highlight the Bethel scoring.

For the season, Tucker has run for 219 yards on 44 carries and scored four times. He has also completed 87-of-151 passes for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Metscher has netted 240 yards on 41 carries and has scored twice and has 19 receptions for 125 yards. Gordon has a team-leading 24 receptions for 501 yards and six scores while senior Drae Wood has 20 grabs for 330 yards and seven touchdowns.

Defensively for the Wildcats, LW Moore has been in 82 tackles (46 solo) with three stops for lost yards. Sophomore Bronc Robbins tops the team in tackles for loss with 12 to go with a pair of quarterback sacks among 48 tackles. Metscher has 52 tackles (35 unassisted) with eight stops for lost yardage.

Checotah (2-3) at Seminole (2-1)

The Seminole Chieftains will go up against an experienced Checotah Wildcat squad tonight at home, beginning at 7:30.

It will be Seminole's first home game since Sept. 4, a 21-12 triumph over Harrah.

Checotah brings in an experienced team.

“They were third in the district last year and have a quite a few kids back. I think they beat us by one (point) last year,” said Seminole head coach Mike Snyder.

The Wildcats, 2-3 overall and 1-1 in District 3A-3, are led by junior tailback Dontierre Fisher, who Snyder said received an early offer from Iowa State last week.

“He is one of the top junior running backs in the state and he scored five touchdowns against Stigler,” Snyder said. “He's one of those guys that can do it all, whether its running the ball, the return game or catching the ball out of the backfield. Their quarterback is a good player and they're pretty balanced around him.”

Seminole, 2-1 and 1-1, is coming off a 56-19 thrashing of host Tulsa Webster last Friday night.

Chieftain quarterback Brendan Rodriquez was 8-of-8 passing for 176 yards and three touchdowns as senior Easton Wurtz caught two of those scoring passes for 32 and 23 yards while Braxton Street had the other for 36 yards.

Off the bench, junior Zack Ruble had 84 yards on 13 carries and scored one TD. Sophomore Jason Batise netted 49 yards on 12 carries while having short scoring runs of 4 and 6 yards. Vcake Wassana added a 40-yard touchdown run and Garrett Chaffin had an 11-yarder for Seminole.

The Chieftains will be without three starters due to quarantine, according to Snyder.

After tonight's contest, Seminole will play at Lincoln Christian Thursday during fall break for another District 3A-3 clash.

Millwood (2-1) at Meeker (2-2) Saturday

The Meeker Bulldogs, after being hit by COVID-19, will try to get back on the field as their game with Millwood has been moved from today to Saturday for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Meeker.

Meeker, 2-2 overall and 0-1 in District 2A-2, was supposed to play at Prague last Friday, but the game was called off due to COVID-19 hitting the Bulldog program. Several players were in quarantine early this week as Meeker practiced with just 14 players on Tuesday.

“We're hoping to get some of those guys back by Saturday,” said Meeker head coach DJ Howell.

Millwood, 2-1 and 1-0, is coming off a thrilling 56-48 home victory over previously unbeaten Kellyville.

“Millwood is very talented. Coach (Darwin) Franklin does a great job with those guys and they're well-coached,” Howell said. “Their quarterback is really a dynamic player who is muscular and strong and their explosive out on the edge.”

The Bulldogs have been idle since a 60-26 setback at Kellyville two weeks ago.

Following Saturday's action, Meeker is scheduled to be at home with Star Spencer on Thursday

during fall break in another District 2A-2 encounter.

Prague (3-0) at Kellyville (4-1)

It has now been a month since the last time the Prague Red Devils have played.

Prague, 3-0 on the season, is looking to play its District 2A-2 opener tonight at 7 o'clock at Kellyville.

The Red Devils were idle one week and saw their next games wiped out due to COVID-19 hitting both Millwood and Meeker.

“It's been hard. Our kids are tired of practicing. We've prepared for about five different opponents and haven't gotten to play,” said Prague head coach Mike Hedge.

The Kellyville Ponies are 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the district, but suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Millwood last week.

“They're a pretty good team. It's amazing how they have come out of nowhere (with their success),” Hedge said. “They have three kids in the backfield that can 80 yards on you at anytime. They're all similar in that they're big, physical runners, who will not juke you but just run over you and stay on path.”

The Kellyville quarterback is senior Colton Ayers, who is 50-of-64 for 947 yards and 18 touchdowns with only one interception. Senior Trevor Jones has run for 709 yards on 59 carries and scored nine touchdowns while another senior Jeramy Hicks has netted 476 yards on 44 carries and scored six times.

Tayver Thornbrugh, another senior, has 23 catches for 521 yards and seven scores. Thornbrugh has also run for a pair of touchdowns.

Chandler (3-2) at Star Spencer (2-2)

The Chandler Lions hope to return to the win column tonight as they visit Star Spencer for a 7 p.m. District 2A-2 clash.

Chandler, 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the district, fell to Jones at home by a 27-15 count last week.The Lions got a 15-yard scoring run from quarterback Kaden Jones to take an early 6-0 lead and got a 32-yard field goal from Konnor Almand just before halftime to pull Chandler within 14-9.

Backup quarterback Alec Jackson, subbing for the injured Kaden Jones, threw a 22-yard TD pass to Drake Rodriguez to put the Lions on top, 15-14, in the third. But it was all Jones Longhorns the rest of the way.

Star Spencer is 2-2 and 0-1 in the district. The Bobcats have not played since Sept. 25 when they suffered a 46-6 defeat at the hands of Jones.

Chandler sophomore Casmen Hill has netted 654 yards on 98 carries for a 6.7 yards-per-carry average and scored seven touchdowns this season. He also had 12 catches for 120 yards.

Kaden Jones has 271 yards rushing on 40 attempts and has scored twice. In the passing department, he is 35-of-72 for 387 yards and one TD with one interception.

Junior Jarin Greenfield has six receptions for 145 yards.

Defensively, Greenfield tops the team with a pair of interceptions. Senior Traydon Richardson has collected 34 tackles (eight solo) with five stops for lost yards and a quarterback sack. Senior Spencer Clagg has four tackles for lost yards and two sacks among his 16 tackles. Juniors Rodriguez and Dalton Fowble each had two stops for lost yardage. Rodriguez also has a sack.

After tonight's play, the Lions are scheduled to play at Millwood on Thursday during fall break.

Maud (1-4) at Coyle (0-4)

The Maud Tigers, coming off a 52-20 home loss to Class C power Midway last Friday, will try to get back on the winning track with a visit to Coyle tonight for a 7 o'clock kickoff.

Maud, 1-4 overall and 1-1 in District C-4, will face a Coyle team which has been shut out in all four of its games this season while the opposition has tallied 202 points.

Coyle is 0-2 in the district.