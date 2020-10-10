Bethel goes wild in rout of Crooked Oak, 62-13

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

BETHEL ACRES – Jesse Tucker passed for 177 yards and five touchdowns while Corey Metscher netted 151 yards on just eight carries and scored twice Friday night as the Bethel Wildcats clobbered the Crooked Oak Ruf-Nex, 62-13, in a District 2A-3 encounter.

Tucker was 11-of-20 passing as he hooked up twice with Gage Porter on scoring passes of 12 and 22 yards. He also connected with John Gordon for a 37-yard TD pass, Xavier Meier for a 19-yard touchdown aerial and Reagan Curry for a 21-yard scoring throw.

Metscher had TD runs of 14 and 79 yards as he wasn't the only problem out of the backfield for Crooked Oak. Bethel's Dez Loving finished with 86 yards on only five carries and had scoring runs of 2 and 48 yards.

The Wildcats, 4-2 on the season and 1-2 in the district, rolled up 471 yards of total offense with 294 coming on the ground.

Porter and Gordon were Tucker's primary targets Friday as Porter had four receptions for 52 yards and the two touchdowns while Gordon had three catches for 76 yards and the one score.

Not to be outdone, the Bethel defense had some solid performances as Metscher and John Allred led the way with eight tackles apiece. Metscher had three solo-efforts and two stops for lost yards. Allred, who had five unassisted tackles, also had a tackle for loss and broke up a pass.

Gage Nessell intercepted a pass and broke two more up to go with his three tackles while Rowdy Story registered six tackles, including three solo-stops, to go with a tackle for loss and fumble recovery.

The Wildcats had a 14-0 advantage through one quarter after Tucker passed to Porter for a 12-yard TD and Loving scored off a rushing play from two yards out.

Bethel poured it on with a 41-point second quarter as Metscher's 14-yard run ignited the scoring onslaught in the second period. Tucker then fired scoring passes of 39 yards to Gordon and 19 yards to Meier which led to a 35-0 Wildcat cushion

The next two scores in the quarter came on the ground as Loving had a 48-yard run for a touchdown and Metscher went on a 79-yard cross-country scamper. Then late in the half Tucker hooked up with Curry for a 21-yard score which led to a 55-0 Bethel lead at the break.

After the Ruf-Nex picked up their first score of the night in the third quarter off a pass, the Wildcats closed out the scoring on Tucker's 22-yard scoring aerial to Porter to make it 62-7.

Luke Drew converted 8-of-9 extra-point kicks on the night for Bethel.

The Wildcats are scheduled to hit the road Thursday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Holdenville.

