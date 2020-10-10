Lions devour Bobcats in 2A-2 clash

Fred Fehr

OKLAHOMA CITY — Chandler dominated the offensive trenches en route to a 41-8 blitz of Star Spencer Friday night in a District 2A-2 collision.

Chandler moved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in district play as it rushed for 258 yards while holding the hosts to 84 yards in 27 attempts.

Sophomore running back Casmen Hill rushed for a game-high 123 yards on 14 carries, including touchdowns of 3, 5 and 15 yards. Hill’s 3 and 5-yard runs gave Chandler a 14-0 advantage after one quarter.

Chandler held a 28-0 halftime lead as Darian Mahan recorded a 50-yard scoring reception from junior quarterback Kaden Jones and Carson Clagg added 5-yard scoring run.

Spencer Clagg posted a 1-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Jones connected on 3-of-5 passes for 76 yards and rushed for 27 yards on two carries.

Carson Clagg rushed for 57 yards on five attempts and Spencer Clagg accounted for 46 yards on four rushes.

Nose guard Traydon Richardson collected eight tackles, as did Mahan. Mahan also had a second-quarter interception while sophomore Stefaun Mackey claimed a fourth-quarter pilfer.

John Marshall, a 230-pound Lion lineman, finished with five tackles.

Senior Konnor Almand had a 37-yard punt and hit 5-of-6 point-after kicks. The sole miss came as the result of a bad snap.

“We ran the ball very well,” said Chandler head coach Jack Gray. “Our front-line guys handled things well.”

About the only sour note for Chandler came in the penalty department. The Lions were penalized 10 times for 115 yards.

Chandler was originally scheduled to play at Millwood Thursday but the game has been switched to Friday night at 7.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.