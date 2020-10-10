Seminole outlasts district foe Checotah

Fred Fehr

SEMINOLE — Sophomore quarterback Vcake Wassana ran for 140 yards, including a game-winning 66-yard touchdown, as Seminole outlasted Checotah 40-34 in a District 3A-3 squabble Friday night

Wassana’s deciding touchdown came on a run-pass option with 4:41 remaining.

“He just took it down the sideline,” said Seminole head coach Mike Snyder. “He made two really good cuts. He’s been a quarterback since the seventh grade. He was pretty accurate running the offense and he didn’t make many mistakes.”

Checotah was unable to earn a first down following Wassana’s heroics and the Chieftains ran out the clock.

Both offenses came alive after Seminole carried a 12-7 lead to halftime. Easton Wurtz caught a 57-yard TD pass from Wassana for the first TD of the game and Wassana ran eight yards to paydirt, also in the first quarter.

The second half was a back-and-forth affair with Checotah outscoring the hosts 14-8 in the third quarter. Garrett Chaffin, a 205-pound sophomore, accounted for Seminole’s third-quarter TD on a 3-yard run, then successfully converted the 2-point conversion on a run.

Seminole outscored Checotah 20-13 over the final 12 minutes. Wurtz fielded another 57-yard scoring pass and Chaffin went 51 yards for a TD before Wassana’s game-winner.

Seminole outrushed Checotah 230-55. Wassana hit 11-of-22 passes for 253 yards with no interceptions.

Wurtz had six catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

Neither team lost a fumble or had a pass intercepted. Checotah recorded 279 passing yards.

Checotah running back Dontierre Fisher, who received an offer from Iowa State last week, was limited to 53 yards on 14 carries. He had a 53-yard touchdown reception off a screen pass to conclude Checotah’s scoring.

“We did a really nice job on their good running back,” Snyder said. “This was a big district win for us. We had to have this win for a chance to get in the playoffs.”

Seminole improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the district. Checotah is 2-4 overall and 1-2 in 3A-3.

Seminole will play at Lincoln Christian Thursday night.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.