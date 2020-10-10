Tecumseh rolls at regional to make state tournament

Fred Fehr

TECUMSEH —It’s pretty safe to say Bridge Creek is happy to end its Class 4A regional matchups against Tecumseh.

Tecumseh launched the regional Thursday with a 13-0 blistering of Bridge Creek. Friday, the Lady Savages dominated Bridge Creek, 13-1, and for the second straight day, the game was stopped after 4 ½ innings on the run rule.

Earlier Friday, Bridge Creek eliminated Plainview from the regional. Plainview gave Tecumseh all it wanted Thursday in a winners bracket game before bowing 3-1.

Pitcher Serenity Jacoway, who threw a complete-game six-hitter versus Plainview, five-hit (all singles) Bridge Creek Friday. Jacoway fanned one and walked one.

Tecumseh battered two pitchers for 17 hits in four innings.

Jacoway led Tecumseh with four runs batted in off a 3-of-3 plate performance.

Four teammates — Ayzia Shirey, Katelyn Fleming, Emily Bingham, Lauren Taylor and Taylor Frizzell — recorded two hits.

Bristin Hayes, Harley Sturm, Shirey and Taylor doubled. Sturm drove in two runs.

Tecumseh, 32-6, scored five runs in both the first and second innings, then concluded its scoring with three runs in the fourth.

Tecumseh committed just one error.

“Our pitching has been really good and Serenity had a good game,” Tecumseh head coach Chad Trahan said. “We swung the bats really ran, ran the bases well and played real good defense all week.”

Tecumseh will launch state-tournament play Thursday at Oklahoma City’s ASA Hall of Fame Complex.

“Our team is playing well and is confident,” Trahan said. “We will compete as hard as we can.”

Newcastle is the defending state champion.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.