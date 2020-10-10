Wolves knock off Tulsa Rogers, 34-8

Jon Potts

Special to the News-Star

TULSA - The Shawnee Wolves beat the Tulsa Will Rogers Ropers 34-8 in District 5A-3 action Friday night.

Shawnee improved to 3-2 overall and 3-0 in district play. The Wolves return home to face another Tulsa Public Schools team, the East Central Cardinals, on Thursday (fall break week). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The Wolves had a big night defensively. They forced six turnovers, scored two touchdowns and held Rogers (0-6, 0-3) to just 94 yards of total offense.

Shawnee got its first touchdown on a Jaylon Orange 6-yard run with 6:42 left in the second quarter. That score came one play after a 30-yard interception return from Karran Evans.

The Wolves then got both of their defensive scores shortly afterward. Orange had the first one on a 3-yard fumble return at the 5:43 mark of the second period.

Hudson Davis-Barkus then recovered another fumble and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown 45 seconds later.

Shawnee scored on its opening possession of the second half. Orange did the honors with another 6-yard run at the 7:20 mark of the third quarter.

The Ropers got a 7-yard touchdown pass and 2-point conversion with 5:10 remaining in the third period.

Zane Walck capped the scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run with 2:19 to play. Walck carried 16 times and gained 40 yards. Orange rushed for 53 yards on 12 carries.

It could have been a bigger night for Orange, but penalties wiped out an interception return for a touchdown midway through the first quarter and a punt return early in the second period.

Penalties were a problem all night for both sides. The Wolves were flagged 15 times for 133 yards. Rogers was penalized 10 times for 86 yards.