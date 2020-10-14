Special send-off slated for Lady Wolves' softball team

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee Lady Wolves will face the Owasso Lady Rams Thursday in the first round of the Class 6A State Fastpitch Softball Tournament at the ASA Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City at 6:30 p.m.

A special send-off for the team will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, beginning at the SHS Softball Field.

The team will go up to Kickapoo Spur, then head north on Kickapoo Street until hitting I-40 on its way to Oklahoma City.

Parents, fans, supporters and the community are encouraged to park their cars along the path, make posters, decorate their cars, blow air horns, ring cow bells or just cheer from the side of the road.