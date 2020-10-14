Sturm's walk-off triple lifts Tecumseh over Southmoore, 5-4, in eight innings

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

TECUMSEH – Harley Sturm's walk-off triple scored Cadence Oliver in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday as the Tecumseh Lady Savages edged Southmoore, 5-4, in a come-from-behind tune-up game for state tournament play for both teams.

Tecumseh, 33-6, is the No. 2 seed in Class 4A for Thursday's state tournament at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Southmoore is the No. 2 seed in Class 6A for Thursday's state tourney, also at the Hall of Fame Complex.

The international tiebreaker rule was applied in the eighth inning. Cadence Oliver was placed on second base to start the bottom half of the eighth. A sacrifice bunt by Ayzia Shirey moved Oliver up to third before Sturm's triple to left field ended the game.

Sturm also got the pitching victory in relief of starter Serenity Jacoway. Sturm came on to pitch in the eighth and retired all three batters she faced on two fly-outs to Shirey in center field and a line-out to the shortstop Bristin Hayes as the Saber Cats were only able to advance the runner, placed on second to start the inning, to third base before the half-inning concluded.

Jacoway pitched the first seven frames and allowed six hits and two walks. Only one of Southmoore's four runs were earned.

The Lady Savages pounded out 13 hits in the game as Emily Bingham led the way with a 3-for-4 effort with one RBI. Hayes and Jacoway were each 2-for-4 as Hayes also scored once and drew a walk. Sturm ended up 2-for-5 with two runs batted in, including her game-ending RBI triple.

Katelyn Fleming drove in a pair of runs on a single and a groundout. Shirey was 1-for-2 with a run scored and a pair of walks and Oliver scored twice in going 1-for-3 with her double. Samantha Schweighhardt was 1-for-1 and scored twice.

Southmoore, with a single run in the second inning and three scores in the fifth, had a 4-0 advantage before Tecumseh finally responded with three scores in the bottom of the fifth.

Three consecutive singles led to the three runs as Sturm, Fleming and Bingham each picked up one RBI as the Lady Savages pulled within 4-3.

Then in the sixth, Tecumseh tied it up as Oliver's leadoff double set the stage. Shirey and Hayes eventually drew walks which loaded up the sacks. Then with one out, Fleming grounded out to the second baseman as Oliver scored from third to force the deadlock.

The Lady Savages will face Skiatook Thursday at 4 p.m. in the opening round of the Class 4A State Tournament.

