Tecumseh taking momentum into Class 4A State Fastpitch Softball Tournament

The Shawnee News-Star

TECUMSEH – It may be severely understated, but the Tecumseh High School softball team is on a roll.

The Lady Savages, 33-6 on the season, will take that momentum into the Class 4A State Fastpitch Softball Tournament Thursday as they face Skiatook at 4 p.m. in Hall of Fame Stadium.

“This group has been a joy to coach,” said Tecumseh head coach Chad Trahan. “They've done a good job of continually getting better throughout the season. This is a confident bunch which is looking forward to competing.”

The Lady Savages have won eight of their last 10 games and prior to that had won 17 games in a row. Their most recent outing was a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over Class 6A Southmoore on Monday. Tecumseh is the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A field while Southmoore is the No. 2 seed on the Class 6A level.

For Trahan, who has coached the Lady Savages for 14 fastpitch seasons, this will be the Lady Savages sixth trip to state in the last eight years. Tecumseh had state runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2016.

The 2020 Lady Savage edition has manufactured success in all facets – pitching, hitting and defense.

“We have a pretty strong lineup from 1 to 9. They can run or they can hit for power,” Trahan said. “We're doing a good job of combining everything we need to do to win.”

From the circle, Serenity Jacoway and Harley Sturm have provided a solid 1-2 punch. Jacoway is 18-3 and Sturm is 11-2. Jacoway owns a 1.37 earned run average and has struck out 89 batters and walked 32 in 142 2/3 innings. Sturm has an 0.76 ERA with 65 strikeouts and only 12 walks.

Sturm also tops the team with a .504 batting average. She is followed by Ayzia Shirey at .463, Katelyn Fleming at .454, Samantha Schweighhardt at .444, Emily Bingham at .438, Bristin Hayes at .405, Jacoway at .391, Taylor Frizzell at .344 and Lauren Taylor at .333.

Sturm also leads the teams in runs batted in with 62 and home runs with six. Fleming is next in runs batted in with 41, followed by Bingham at 33, Jacoway at 30, Shirey at 27, Taylor at 26, Frizzell at 19, Hayes at 18 and Schweighhardt at 15. Bingham and Fleming also have a pair of homers each and Taylor has gone deep once.

Shirey is the triples' leader on the squad with nine. Sturm follows with six, Fleming has five and Hayes has collected four. Shirey, Bingham and Sturm shared the team lead in doubles with 13 apiece.

As for Skiatook, the Lady Bulldogs are 25-9 and have been on a pretty good roll themselves, winning 11 of the last 13 games. They actually began the season, winning their first game over rival Collinsville, but dropped four straight in the Broken Arrow Tournament to Tahlequah, Claremore, Owasso and Southmoore (all state qualifiers in their respective classes). But Skiatook responded with 13 straight victories to get a good handle on the season.

“I know they've got a good pitcher. They're a solid ball club and we'll have to play well. It ought to be a solid matchup,” said Trahan.