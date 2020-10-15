Tecumseh faces another difficult District 4A-2 assignment

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

After an exciting 49-14 home District 4A-2 rout of Cushing last Friday, the Tecumseh Savages hit the road for another difficult district assignment tonight at Blanchard.

In other area games, the Prague Red Devils, Meeker Bulldogs and Maud Tigers will be at home tonight while the Seminole Chieftains, McLoud Redskins and North Rock Creek Cougars will play on the road.

The Chandler Lions will be at Millwood Friday.

One area game has fallen victim to COVID-19 as the Bethel Wildcats were supposed to play at Holdenville tonight, but due to COVID-19, the game has been postponed. COVID-19 has caused Holdenville schools to be shut down.

The Bethel-Holdenville postponement has led to changes to the Wildcat schedule. Bethel's scheduled home game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 23 has been moved up one day to Thursday, Oct. 22. The Wildcats will then go to Holdenville for the make-up game on Monday, Oct. 26 and then play at Community Christian School Friday, Oct. 30. Bethel will be playing three games in eight days.

Tecumseh (3-3 overall, 1-2 in the district) at Blanchard (4-2, 3-0)

A gauntlet of powerful teams has lined the starting portion of Tecumseh's District 4A-2 schedule so far this season.

The Savages, 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the district, launched district play with back-to-back losses to traditional powers Ada and Tuttle. Then came a solid Cushing squad last week, but the Savages clicked on all cylinders and rolled to a 49-14 hammering of the Tigers.

Now, Tecumseh must face another difficult opponent tonight in the Blanchard Lions, who are 4-2 and 3-0, at 7 o'clock in Blanchard.

“It's been a heckuva draw,” Tecumseh head coach Ty Bullock commented.

Blanchard is coming off a 51-0 rout of Classen SAS last week.

“They run well and are athletic,” said Bullock. “They run an RPO (run, pass, option) system like the old triple-option. Their quarterback (senior Colby Langford) can throw it and run it. The key for us is to play assignment-sound football. We will want to control the clock and take some shots (with the passing game) when it presents itself.”

Langford is 33-of-68 passing for 561 yards and six touchdowns. He has also netted 256 yards on the ground on 49 carries and scored four times. Another senior QB Chase Fox has connected on 29-of-55 passes for 412 yards and three more scores. For the season, Fox has also gained 177 yards on 37 carries and scored twice.

In the receiving department, junior Lincoln Smith has 16 catches for 393 yards and four touchdowns.

During last Friday's Savage victory over Cushing, senior Kane Ainesworth ran for three touchdowns of 11, 6 and 5 yards while quarterback Monte Valois was 14-of-21 passing for 287 yards and two scores of 6 yards to Jake Trice and 38 yards to Gavyn Rogers.

The Tecumseh defense also scored directly off a pair of interceptions. Dylan Graham had a 48-yard interception return for a score and Chad Wynne pilfered a pass and returned it 21 yards for another TD.

“The game was huge confidence builder. I was glad seeing some smiles on our kids' faces and that of our coaching staff,” Bullock said. “We had a great week of practice. When you beat a good team like that, you get your swagger back.”

For the season, Ainesworth has collected 505 yards on 76 carries for a 6.6 yards-per-carry average and has scored eight touchdowns.

In the passing department, Valois is 64-of-101 passing for 1,053 yards and seven touchdowns with six interceptions.

Trice, despite playing in only four games due to missing two games due to injury, tops the squad with 20 receptions for 328 yards and three scores. Rogers is next with 15 grabs for 353 yards and two scores.

On the defensive side of the ball, senior Jamal Fair has accumulated 103 tackles (16 solo) with six stops for lost yards. Ainesworth has 55 tackles (eight solo) with two stops for lost yards and a quarterback sack. Ethan Rickey has collected five tackles for loss among his 41 stops (six solo) and Anthony O'Guinn has three interceptions among his 42 tackles (11 solo and one for lost yards).

Following tonight's game, Tecumseh is scheduled to be at home with Harrah on Friday, Oct. 23.

Seminole (3-1, 2-1) at Lincoln Christian (5-0, 2-0)

Seminole's Chieftains, winners of two straight, face a monumental challenge tonight by visiting the top-ranked and defending state champion Lincoln Christian Bulldogs in Tulsa.

Lincoln Christian, 5-0 overall and 2-0 in District 3A-3, has scored 61 points in each of its last three games, including a 61-0 thumping of Westville last week.

“They are well-coached and do a good job of throwing the football,” said Seminole head coach Mike Snyder. “They use two guys at quarterback and they've got four or five kids back on each side of the ball from that state championship team.”

Junior Max Brown and senior Chase Hudson have been the Bulldogs' primary signal-callers this season. Brown is 25-of-37 passing for 529 yards and 11 touchdowns this season while Hudson is 17-of-31 for 371 yards and five scores.

Brown is also the team's top rusher with 440 yards on 52 carries and six more touchdowns. Hudson also has six rushing scores to go with his 195 yards on 42 attempts.

Senior Kolbe Katsis is Lincoln Christian's top receiver with 20 catches for 583 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“I thought the (Lincoln Christian) team that played us last year was one of the best we've played in a long time,” Snyder said. “Our goal is to be able to stop them. It will be difficult. But at least try to slow them down and we're going to have to get into the end zone several times.”

Seminole, 3-1 and 2-1, is coming off a 40-34 victory at Checotah last Friday as sophomore quarterback Vcake Wassana's 66-yard scoring run, with 4:41 to go, made the difference. Wassana finished with 140 yards rushing and two scores (the other went for 8 yards) and was 11-of-22 passing for 253 yards and two more touchdowns. Teammate and senior Easton Wurtz caught six passes for 177 yards, including two TD catches, both for 57 yards. Garrett Chaffin also had a pair of scoring runs of 3 and 51 yards for the Chieftains.

“It was a huge win. I was really proud of the kids who stepped in and filled holes,” said Snyder. “Our seniors really stepped up in that game.”

After tonight's contest, Seminole is scheduled to be at home on Friday, Oct. 23, against Westville at 7:30 p.m.

McLoud (3-3, 1-2) at Anadarko (4-1, 2-0)

The McLoud Redskins, trying to stay in the playoff hunt, hit the road for a 7 o'clock District 3A-1 contest at Anadarko tonight.

McLoud, 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the district, was on the short end of a 21-13 score at home with Kingfisher last Friday night.

Meanwhile, Anadarko moved to 4-1 and 2-0 with a 42-7 rout of Dibble.

A win tonight by the Redskins would certainly enhance their playoff chances.

In last week's loss, McLoud's points came off a 15-yard scoring run by Clint Campbell and a 1-yard plunge from quarterback Collin Gibson.

The Redskins also received a sound defensive effort as Wes Olds intercepted a pass while Jaxon Rudd had one of two fumble recoveries. Olds was also in on at least three tackles for lost yards, including a quarterback sack. Tryce Lewis was in on at least two stops for no gain and another for lost yards.

Following tonight's game, McLoud is scheduled to play on the road again Friday, Oct. 23, at Perkins-Tryon.

Crossings Christian (1-3, 0-2) at Prague (3-1, 0-1)

Prague's Red Devils, coming off their first loss of the season in a 64-48 setback at Kellyville, will try to get back on the winning track tonight against Crossings Christian at 7 p.m. at home.

Prague, 3-1 overall and 0-1 in District 2A-2, had not played for four weeks prior to last week due to COVID-19 problems with its scheduled opponents.

“Kellyville was a big, physical team and it was like starting over for us. It was like in preseason when you go from your first scrimmage to your second,” said Prague head coach Mike Hedge. “We're just trying to get our feet back under us this week.”

Crossings Christian, 1-3 and 0-2, dropped a 44-13 decision to Jones last week.

“Crossings Christian is a pretty good football team. They are real sound in what they do,” Hedge said. “Defensively, they are very, very, very smart. They're just smart high school kids. Offensively, their scheme is in three different variations so they are hard to prepare for.”

Offensively, Hedge said there are similarities with each of their players.

“Their running backs and wide receivers look identical. Their receivers are pretty solid and run good routes and their quarterback can throw a good ball,” said Hedge.

After tonight's game, the Red Devils are scheduled to play at Star Spencer next Friday, Oct. 23.

Star Spencer (1-3, 0-2) at Meeker (2-3, 0-2)

Two teams in need of a district win will square off tonight at 7 o'clock as the Bulldogs host Star Spencer.

Meeker, 2-3 overall and 0-2 in District 2A-2, is coming off a 40-0 setback to Millwood last Saturday after the Bulldogs were off for the previous week due to COVID-19 related issues.

Star Spencer, 1-3 and 0-2, fell to Chandler, 41-8, last Friday. The Bobcats' only victory was 46-0 over Capitol Hill. They also lost to Mount St. Mary (21-8) and Jones (46-6).

Following tonight's game, Meeker will visit Lincoln County rival Chandler on Friday, Oct. 23.

North Rock Creek (1-6) at Caney Valley (3-3)

North Rock Creek, 1-6 and coming off a historic first victory, will go on the road tonight for a 7 o'clock contest at Caney Valley.

The Cougars were 28-8 winners at the Choctaw JV last Thursday as Rayne Jones ran for three touchdowns of 40, 5 and 5 yards while junior Jayce Williams scored off a 35-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Calvin Bray and Makai Jones each ran in a 2-point conversion and Holden Brooking had an interception for the winners.

Caney Valley is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in its district after a 28-6 victory at Chelsea last week.

After tonight, NRC will face the Choctaw JV at home on Thursday.

Sasakwa (5-1, 3-0) at Maud (2-4, 2-1)

The Maud Tigers, winners of two of the last three games, will host Sasakwa tonight at 7 o'clock.

Maud, 2-4 overall and 2-1 in District C-4, is coming off a 72-22 crushing of Coyle, while Sasakwa improved to 5-1 and 2-0 with a 64-12 smashing of Bowlegs.

Following tonight's game, Maud will play at Bowlegs on Friday, Oct. 23.

Chandler (4-2, 2-1) at Millwood (3-1, 2-0) Friday

Chandler's Lions moved to 2-1 in District 2A-2 and 4-2 overall with a 41-8 hammering of Star Spencer last Friday.

Chandler sophomore running back Casmen Hill ran for 123 yards on 14 carries and ripped off scoring runs of 3, 5 and 15 yards. Quarterback Kaden Jones also hooked up with Darian Mahan on a 50-yard scoring pass. Carson Clagg and Spencer Clagg also had short TD runs for the winners.

For the season, Hill has rushed for 777 yards on 112 carries for a 6.9 yards-per-carry average. He has also scored 10 rushing touchdowns. Jones is next with 298 yards on 41 attempts (7.1 yards-per-carry) and has rushed for two scores.

Senior nose guard Traydon Richardson and Mahan led the team with eight tackles apiece against Star Spencer. Mahan and Stefaun Mackey each intercepted a pass.

For the season, Richardson tops the tackle chart with 42, including five stops for lost yards. Junior Drake Rodriguez is next with 28 tackles, including two for lost yards. Spencer Clagg has four tackles for lost yards among his 16 stops.

Millwood, 3-1 and 2-0, has won three straight since a season-opening loss to Heritage Hall. The Falcons won their last two games in consecutive weeks, including a 40-0 triumph over Meeker last Saturday. Prior to those two victories, Millwood missed two back-to-back weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.

After tonight's action, the Lions will host Lincoln County rival Meeker on Friday, Oct. 23.