Banged-up Meeker riddles Star Spencer

Fred Fehr

MEEKER — Quarantines and injuries have been major bugaboos for Meeker during the 2020 campaign.

Which made the Bulldogs all that more appreciative of Thursday night’s 52-6 domination of Star Spencer in a District 2A-2 battle.

“We had just 16 or 17 kids,” said Meeker head coach DJ Howell. “We are suiting up bare bones.”

Still, Meeker led 32-0 after one quarter and both squads agreed to a running clock beginning in the second quarter.

Senior Caden Wolford rushed for 139 yards on 17 carries, including touchdowns of 30, 13 and 10 yards. Meeker accumulated 206 yards on 25 carries.

Sophomore quarterback Ty Gabbert completed 10-of-15 aerials for 81 yards and added 30 yards on six rushes, including touchdowns of 15 and 12 yards.

Junior Keavin Keady had a 20-yard touchdown run.

Zach Cook had an impressive all-around game with four catches for 40 yards, seven tackles, including a sack, and a fumble recovery which he returned for a 40-yard touchdown. He also had an interception and a 15-yard scoring run.

Senior Kaden Chapman recorded a team-high nine tackles while JJ Bloomer posted two sacks and an interception.

“We worked on our passing game because we haven’t been able to do that in practice because of all the quarantines and injuries,” said Howell. “I am really proud of these kids because this season has been tough. We could get three or four kids back Monday.”

Meeker ran its overall record to 3-3 and its district mark to 1-2. Star Spencer is 1-4 and 0-3.

Meeker will play at Chandler Friday, Oct. 23.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.