Lady Wolves fall to Owasso in opening round of 6A State Tourney

Keven Scrutchins

OKLAHOMA CITY- Ram tough.

The Shawnee Lady Wolves were eliminated from the Class 6A Fast Pitch State Tournament, 12-1, by the Owasso Lady Rams Thursday night.

Owasso took advantage of a few Shawnee fielding miscues which led to six unearned runs.

The game was scoreless until the third inning of play. Both pitchers - Lily Shaw of Owasso and Anneca Anderson for the Lady Wolves - were locked in early and it looked as if they would duel all night long.

The scenario changed in the top of the third. Katleyn Crossman battled Anderson for a leadoff walk to start the inning and moved to third on a bunt single by Emmalie Green. Shaw then drove in both runners on a single to left. Owasso scored a third run on the first Shawnee error.

Trailing 3-0, Shawnee tried to answer in the bottom of the third. Tatum Sparks earned a one-out walk and Hallie Wilson moved her into scoring position on a fly to right. Sparks scored on an error by the Owasso shortstop on a ball hit by Anderson. Shawnee cut the lead to 3-1, but the night got much, much longer after that.

The Lady Rams tallied three more runs in the top of the fourth, all of which, came on an error in left field. Owasso had loaded the bases on two walks and a single before the fly ball was miss-judged and went over the outfielder’s head, scoring the three runs. Owasso led 6-1 after three and a half innings.

The Lady Rams were never really threatened after that point and starting pitcher Shaw cruised to the win. She gave up just the one unearned run and limited Shawnee to just four hits. She struck out nine Lady Wolves and walked only two batters.

Owasso put the game away in the top of the seventh, scoring six more runs on five hits and another costly two-run error.

Anderson took the loss for Shawnee, giving up the 12 runs on 11 hits. She walked four Lady Bulldogs and struck out 12 in the game. Shawnee finishes the season with a 28-8 mark and their first ever 6A regional championship.