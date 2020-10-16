Prague picks off Crossings Christian, 36-30

Brian Johnson

PRAGUE – The Prague Red Devils surrendered 397 passing yards, but intercepted a whopping seven passes while limiting Crossings Christian to 10 rushing yards on 15 attempts in a 36-30 victory in a District 2A-2 shootout Thursday night.

Tyler Carpenter ran for 137 yards on just six carries and scored a touchdown while Trip Davis proved to have a massive effort on both sides of the ball. Davis netted 71 yards on 13 carries and scored twice and defensively picked off three Crossings Christian passes to go with his three assisted tackles.

Peyton Ezell intercepted two passes and Aiden Auld and Triceson Burdine had one apiece as Prague improved to 4-1 on the season and evened its district record at 1-1.

The Red Devils also received 66 yards rushing on 23 tries, one TD and a 2-point conversion run from Brayden Davis, who also totaled nine tackles, one of which was a solo-effort. Auld also had contributed a touchdown run and 2-point conversion. Auld also had six assisted tackles.

Cooper Smith topped the Prague tackle chart with 11, including two unassisted stops. Dex McKee also compiled nine tackles with four solo-efforts.

The Red Devils totaled 275 yards on the ground and only completed one pass which went for minus-2 yards.

Crossings Christian had a wild 21-14 advantage through one quarter, but was shut out in the second, recorded a safety in the third and had a TD in the fourth to pull within 36-30.

Prague held a 22-21 edge at halftime and put 14 points on the board in the third.

The Red Devils are scheduled to be back in action Friday at Star Spencer for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.