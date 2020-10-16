Seminole falls at Lincoln Christian, 42-13

Jon Potss

TULSA - The Seminole Chieftains fell to the Lincoln Christian Bulldogs 42-13 in District 3A-3 action Thursday night.

Seminole is now 3-2 overall and 2-2 in district play. The Chieftains are scheduled to have their regular season home finale next Friday at 7:30 against Westville.

A key sequence came late in the first half, starting with Lantz Fixico returning a fumble 55 yards for a touchdown at the 1:31.

Seminole appeared to be in prime position to tie the score, but the extra point attempt was no good, keeping Lincoln Christian on top 14-13.

The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) responded just 11 seconds later with a 52-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Max Brown to Grant Kaste.

Lincoln Christian then took control with a big third quarter. Brown scored on a 13-yard keeper with 7:16 left in the frame.

The Chieftains fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Bulldogs scored again, courtesy of a 2-yard run from Chase Hudson just 28 seconds after Brown's touchdown.

The final score of the night came on an 18-yard touchdown connection between Brown and Kaste with 1:44 remaining in the third period.

Lincoln Christian scored on the game's opening drive, but Seminole responded on its first possession. Quarterback Vcake Wassana knotted things up on a 4-yard keeper at the 6:16 mark of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs went back in front after a 22-yard scoring strike from Brown to Hudson with 9:29 left in the second period.

Fixico's fumble return gave the Chieftains some hope, but Lincoln Christian immediately seized the momentum and never looked back.

Wassana finished with 139 yards of total offense and also recovered a fumble on defense. Garrett Chaffin and Jordan both had fumble recoveries as well.