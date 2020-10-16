Tecumseh trips Skiatook in first round of 4A State Tourney

Keven Scrutchins

OKLAHOMA CITY- The Tecumseh Lady Savages advanced to the Class 4A Fast Pitch State Tournament semifinals with a solid 7-2 win over the Skiatook Lady Bulldogs Thursday afternoon at Hall of Fame Stadium.

“The first game at the state tournament is always the toughest,” said Tecumseh head coach Chad Trahan. “I thought we handled the big stage pretty well today.”

The big stage jitters occurred early for the Lady Savages as Skiatook took a 1-0 lead after the first inning of play. The Lady Bulldogs drove in a run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single to center scoring Madi Drummond, who had walked earlier in the frame.

That would be the end of any jitters for the Lady Savages, as they answered with two runs in the top of the second and never looked back. Catcher Emily Bingham led off the inning with a double to left field. Lauren Taylor then moved Bingham to third on an error by Skiatook’s shortstop. That set the table for Tecumseh starting pitcher Serenity Jacoway who hit it deep in the infield, scoring Bingham on the fielder’s choice.

Taylor eventually scored on an RBI single to right by Ayzia Shirey. The Lady Savages led 2-1 after two innings and then doubled it on their next at bat.

Harley Sturm led off the top of the third with a sharp single to left field. Katelyn Fleming made it two in row with another single to left field and the two runners moved up a spot on a grounder by Bingham. Taylor then drove in Sturm on a bunt-single, before Jacoway duplicated the feat, bunting home Fleming. Tecumseh led 4-1 after three innings of play.

The four runs were more than enough for Tecumseh pitcher Jacoway. She controlled the Lady Bulldogs for seven innings, giving up just two runs on seven scattered hits. She walked four batters, but never felt any real stress from Skiatook’s offense.

Skiatook scored its second and final run of the game in the bottom of the fifth. This came after Tecumseh brought two more runs across in the top half of the fifth. Bingham singled then advanced to second on a throwing error. She scored on Jacoway’s third RBI of the game, this time a single to left field. Jacoway then scored on a single by Taylor Frizzell.

Tecumseh led 6-1, before Skiatook scored that final run, making the count 6-2 after five.Tecumseh added an insurance run in the top of the seventh. Bingham jumped on a Paige Castillo pitch and deposited it over the left field fence for the solo-home run. Tecumseh led 7-2 heading into the bottom half of the seventh. Jacoway surrendered a lead-off single, but then put down the side to earn the semifinal trip.

“We played really good defense for the most part,” said Trahan. “We had some key hits throughout, but the home run (Bingham) really put the nail in the coffin.”

Tecumseh improved to 34-6 on the season with the win.