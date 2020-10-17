Tuttle ousts Tecumseh in semifinals of Class 4A State Fastpitch Tournament

Keven Scrutchins

OKLAHOMA CITY- The Tecumseh Lady Savages' bid to reach the Class 4A State Fastpitch Softball Championship game come up two outs short Friday afternoon against the Tuttle Lady Tigers.

Tuttle eliminated Tecumseh, 9-5, with a six-run rally in the top of the seventh inning.

The two teams slugged it out for seven innings, combining for 14 runs and 29 hits.

The Lady Savages led 5-3 heading into the top of the seventh inning. WhenTecumseh hurler Serenity Jacoway forced Tuttle’s leadoff hitter into a routine ground-out, it seemed that Tecumseh may just get into the title tilt.

Two swings told a different story and changed the entire complexion of the game. Tuttle’s Zoey Plott hit a ground ball, deep enough to Lauren Taylor at second to narrowly beat the throw to first. The next batter, senior Rylan Dooner, then turned the tide with a line-drive home run over the right-center field wall, tying the game at 5-5 and sparking the Lady Tiger comeback win.

In all, Tuttle scored six runs on eight hits and two Tecumseh errors.The Lady Savages fell behind early in the game, but clawed their way back and took a 5-3 lead after five innings of play. Tuttle scored three runs in the top of the second inning on four hits, three of which came on doubles by the first three hitters of the inning.

Tecumseh answered with two runs in the bottom of the second. Emily Bingham made it to second on an error by Tuttle’s left fielder. She scored on a Jacoway RBI single to left field. Jacoway then scored two batters later on an RBI single by nine-hole hitter Cadence Oliver.

Oliver went 3-for-3 with one RBI and a base on balls in the semifinal game.

Trailing 3-2 heading into the fourth, Tecumseh added a run to tie the game at 3-3. Oliver led off the inning with a single to center field and moved into scoring position on an Ayzia Shirey single to left and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Harley Sturm.

Tecumseh captured its first lead of the game in the bottom half of the fifth inning. Bingham started things off with a single to left field and moved to second on a wild pitch by Tuttle’s Cami Cobb. Taylor Frizzell drove in Bingham with an RBI single to center. Oliver recorded her third hit of the game and then Tuttle intentionally walked Shirey to load the bases with two outs.

Bristin Hayes then came to the plate and drew a walk, scoring Frizzell which gave Tecumseh the 5-3 lead. Tecumseh held on to the lead for an inning before the late game heroics by Tuttle.

The Lady Savages finished the season with a 34-7 record.