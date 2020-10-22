Bethel to host Lexington tonight; NRC at home for final time

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

The Bethel Wildcats are geared up for a busy stretch.

Bethel's scheduled contest has been moved up one day from Friday as its entertains Lexington tonight at 7 o'clock.

It will be the first of three games in eight days as Bethel plays at Holdenville Monday in a contest, which was postponed last week due to COVID-19 related issues at Holdenville. The Wildcats then visit Community Christian next Friday.

How do you prepare for a three-game in eight-day stretch?

“Last week, we already had our stuff together for Holdenville. We stayed after (practice) Monday night to get things together for Lexington,” said Bethel head coach Joey Ginn. “Last week, because we we off, we really worked a little on all three teams and what they do offensively and defensively. The last day (Tuesday) or so we whittled it down to Lexington. It will be a different week. We will practice a little bit on Friday and again Saturday and Sunday (in preparation for Holdenville).”

Ginn says he even sought out the advice of some of the Bethel basketball coaches because of those teams playing on back-to-back days in tournaments and games played in close proximity to each other as far as time span.

Bethel's Wildcats, 4-2 overall and 1-2 in District 2A-3, have been idle since blowing out Crooked Oak, 62-13, nearly two weeks ago.

Lexington's Wildcats are 1-5 overall and still seeking their first district win after an 0-3 start. Washington was a 56-6 winner over Lexington last Thursday.

“They are better than their 1-5 record has shown. They have big, physical linemen and have athletic skilled kids,” Ginn said. “They lost their (starting) quarterback after the first game and moved one of their receivers to quarterback. They moved him back to receiver, but they have seemed to settle on him at quarterback. They are well-coached and are going to play hard.”

For Bethel, senior quarterback Jesse Tucker has completed 98-of-171 passes for 1,339 yards and 19 touchdowns with no interceptions.

Junior John Gordon and senior Drae Wood have been Tucker's top targets with Gordon catching 27 passes for 577 yards and seven touchdowns while Wood has 20 receptions for 330 yards and seven more scores.

Wood has missed 2 ½ games due to injury but should be back tonight, according to Ginn.

Junior Corey Metscher has been impactful on both sides of the football, running for 391 yards on 47 carries and scoring four times and defensively has totaled 60 tackles (38 solo) with 10 stops for negative yards and one pass interception.

Senior Dez Loving has 34 carries for 270 yards and three touchdowns and Tucker has run for 228 yards on 48 carries and scored four times.

LW Moore tops the team with 89 tackles (51 solo) with three stops for minus yards. Bronc Robbins, who didn't play in the Wildcats' previous game, still leads the squad in tackles for losses with 12 to go with two quarterback sacks among his 48 stops. Senior Gage Nessel has collected 47 tackles (27 unassisted).

Choctaw JV at North Rock Creek

The Cougars play their third and final home game of the season in their first year of varsity competition.

North Rock Creek is 1-7 after a 35-0 loss at Caney Valley last week.

The Cougars are scheduled to close out the season next Friday night at Oklahoma Bible Academy of Enid.