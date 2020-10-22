Six Dale players named two all-district team

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

Six members of the state runner-up Dale Lady Pirate softball squad were named to all-district team for Class 2A, District 1, it was recently announced.

Second baseman Makenzy Herman was selected as the 2A-1 Offensive Most Valuable Player while shortstop Emilia Idleman earned Defensive MVP honors.

Also named to the team were pitcher Addie Bell, catcher Danyn Lang, third baseman Madison Conley and outfielder Sam Hartman.

Herman hit .543 with a pair of home runs, four triples, 13 doubles and 38 runs batted in.

The slick-fielding Idleman batted .476 for the season with two homers, two triples, 13 doubles and 36 RBIs.

Bell was a thorn in the opponents' sides from the circle at the plate. She registered a 27-5 record with a 1.71 earned run average while striking out 91 batters and walking just 38 in 147 innings of work. Offensively, she hit .431 with one homer, one triple, 12 doubles and a team-leading 51 runs batted in.

Behind the plate, Lang batted .449 with a team-best five home runs, seven triples, 11 doubles and was third on the squad in runs batted in with 41.

Conley was second on the team in RBIs with 48 to go with a .435 batting average. She also homered twice, doubled seven times and compiled 12 doubles.

Hartman hit .462 with 38 homers, one triple, one double, 13 doubles and 38 runs batted in.

Three more Dale players – Karsen Griggs, Anna Hester and Jayci Powell – were honorable mention award winners.

Griggs batted .415 with two homers, six triples, 11 doubles and 39 RBIs. Hester hit .327 with one homer, two triples, nine doubles and 28 runs batted in. Powell had a .417 batting average with seven doubles and 13 RBIs.

Dale went 37-5 on the season.