Bethel embarks on busy stretch with 47-6 trouncing of Lexington

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

BETHEL ACRES- The Bethel Wildcats embarked on their three-game-in-eight-days journey Thursday night with a 47-6 trouncing of the visiting Lexington Bulldogs.

“I’m proud of how we handled all of the changes in the past couple of weeks,” said Bethel head coach Joey Ginn.

The Wildcats’ game last week was postponed due to the COVID-19 virus and they are now scrambling to get the season back on schedule. Bethel will travel to Holdenville on Monday night then go to Community Christian on Friday.

The Wildcats were simply too much for Lexington to handle Thursday night. Bethel outgained the Bulldogs 495 to 167 in total yards. The Wildcats did most of the damage on the ground, covering 310 yards on 30 carries and senior Corey Metscher led most of that ground game charge. He carried the ball 11 times for 160 yards and scored three times.

Metscher started all of the scoring with 8:01 left in the first quarter. He galloped in from 36 yards out to cap a three-play, 48-second scoring drive for the Wildcats. Quarterback Jesse Tucker hit John Gordon on the first play of the drive for a 45-yard pass play to loosen the Lexington defense. Bethel scored again on its’ next drive to go up 13-0 with 4:41 left in the opening period. Tucker scored this time on a beautiful 58-yard run, weaving through the Lexington defense. Bethel entered the second quarter with the 13-point advantage.

The Wildcats, in the second quarter, scored on all three of their possessions, while the defense was smothering the Bulldogs. Lexington gained just 63 yards in the first half. Bethel’s first possession of the second quarter was a six-play 33-yard scoring drive that ended with Metscher’s second TD run of the game, this time, from 11 yards out.

The second score was a dandy 78-yard scoring pass from Tucker to an open John Gordon who left the Lexington defense in the dust. Bethel led 26-0 with 4:35 left in the half. Metscher scored his third touchdown on Bethel’s third drive of the second quarter. He hit paydirt from 22 yards out with 1:25 left in the half.

“I’d like to clean some things up and not just rely on the big runs,” Ginn said. “But anytime you win a game 47-6, it’s a good thing.”

Bethel led 33-0 at the half. With the game well in control, Bethel went vanilla in the second half to secure its second district win of the season. The Wildcats scored touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters, but lost the shutout when Lexington scored in the fourth quarter.

Bethel scored to increase the lead to 40-0 with 7:18 left in the third quarter. Tucker found Drae Wood for the 5-yard score. That was Tucker’s third score of the night. He went 10-of-18 for 185 yards through the air, with the two passing touchdowns.The Bulldogs scored on a one-play, 30-yard drive with 9:34 left in the game. Heath Winterton hit the edge to wipe out the Bethel shutout.

Bethel’s Dez Loving got the score back in one play on the Wildcats' next possession. Loving hit the hole and blazed a 64-yard trail for the final score of the game.

With the victory, Bethel improved to 5-2 overall and moved to 2-2 in district play.