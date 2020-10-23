Meeker at Chandler to highlight area slate

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

Lincoln County bragging rights and positioning in the District 2A-2 standings will be on the line tonight as the Meeker Bulldogs head up Highway 18 to face the Chandler Lions for a 7 o'clock kickoff.

Meeker is 1-2 in the district and 3-3 overall while Chandler stands at 2-2 and 4-3.

The Bulldogs secured their first district win last week with a 52-6 trouncing of Star Spencer at home last week. Senior Caden Wolford ran for 139 yards on 17 carries and scored off runs of 30, 13 and 10 yards as the Bulldogs netted 206 yards on the ground on 25 attempts.

Sophomore quarterback Ty Gabbert completed 10-of-15 passes for 81 yards and also rushed for 30 yards on six carries and scored a pair of touchdowns from 15 and 12 yards.

Zach Cook had an outstanding all-around game as he had four catches for 40 yards, made seven tackles, including a sack, and recovered a fumble in which he returned for a 40-yard TD. He also scored on a 15-yard run and intercepted a pass.

Chandler dropped a 36-14 decision at Millwood last Friday night.

The Lions have received 982 rushing yards on 141 carries and 10 touchdowns from sophomore Casmen Hill this season for a 7.0 yards-per-carry average. Junior quarterback Kaden Jones is next with 262 yards on 49 attempts and a pair of scores. Senior Spencer Clagg has rushed for three touchdowns while carrying the ball 20 times for 149 yards. Freshman Carson Clagg has two rushing scores while totaling 171 yards on 23 tries.

Jones is 41-of-85 passing for 431 yards and a pair of touchdowns with three interceptions.

Senior Traydon Richardson has collected 47 tackles and shares the team lead in tackles for loss with Spencer Clagg at six.

After tonight's action, Chandler is scheduled to play at Kellyville next Friday night while Meeker is at home with Crossings Christian.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to close out the regular season on Nov. 6 at Jones while Chandler entertains another Lincoln County foe in Prague that same night.

Harrah (1-4, 0-3) at Tecumseh (3-4, 1-3)

After a brutal beginning to their District 4A-2 slate, the Tecumseh Savages are looking to gain some momentum tonight as they entertain the Harrah Panthers at 7 p.m.

Tecumseh opened district play four weeks ago and have gone against the top four opponents, including a 34-14 loss at Blanchard last Thursday.

The Savages, 1-3 in the district and 3-4 overall, is set to face a Harrah team, 0-3 and 1-4, which has had its share of problems in reaching the win column and struggling with COVID-19 concerns earlier this year.

The Panthers are coming off a 49-7 setback at Ada last week.

In Tecumseh's loss last week, Dylan Graham ran for a 60-yard score and Kane Ainsworth also had a 1-yard TD run, set up by two big passes from Monte Valois to Gavyn Rogers.

For the season, Valois has completed 70-of-114 passes for 1,164 yards and seven touchdowns with seven interceptions. Despite missing two games, senior Jake Trice is the Savages' top receiver with 22 catches for 339 yards and three scores. Rogers leads in reception yards with 453 on 19 catches and two touchdowns.

Ainesworth has netted 519 yards rushing on 89 attempts and nine touchdowns and Graham has accumulated 344 yards on 49 rushes and one TD. Chad Wynne is next with 53 carries for 225 yards and two scores.

Senior Jamal Fair has racked up 120 tackles (21 solo) to go with six stops for lost yards and a fumble recovery. Ainesworth has 65 tackles (10 unassisted) with three tackles for loss and Ethan Rickey has five tackles for losses among with 47 stops.

Anthony O'Guinn has picked of four passes this season for the Savages as he has also collected 51 tackles (15 solo).

Following tonight's game, the Savages are scheduled to play at Classen SAS next Friday before hosting John Marshall to close out the regular season on Nov. 6.

Westville (2-5, 1-3) at Seminole (3-2, 2-2)

Playing at home for only the third time this season, the Seminole Chieftains will take on the Westville Yellowjackets in a 7:30 District 3A-3 matchup tonight.

“It's a big district game for us. It's a game you have to win for good district positioning and we've only played two home games,” said Seminole head coach Mike Snyder.”

Westville is 1-3 in the district and 2-5 overall.

“They have struggled offensively, but defensively they're a pretty good football team,” Snyder said. “Offensively, they haven't been able to get untracked. They have a lot of sophomores and juniors like us.”

The Yellowjackets suffered a 42-6 home loss to Checotah last week while Seminole, 2-2 and 3-2, was on the short end of a 42-13 score at top-ranked Lincoln Christian.

The Chieftains' scoring came off a 55-yard fumble return by Lantz Fixico for a TD and a 4-yard run, off a keeper, from quarterback Vcake Wassana.

Seminole is scheduled to play at Locust Grove next Friday. The Chieftains have no scheduled opponents after that. However, Snyder is trying to pick up a game for Week 10 of the season in preparation for the playoffs the next week.

Prague (4-1, 1-1) at Star Spencer (1-4, 0-3)

The Prague Red Devils, coming off a thrilling 36-30 home victory over Crossings Christian last week, will play at Star Spencer for another District 2A-2 contest tonight at 7 o'clock.

After a four-week break due to COVID-19 issues at other schools, Prague has now played two weeks in a row and looking to play for a third time in as many weeks.

In last week's win, the Red Devils intercepted seven Crossings Christian passes with Trip Davis leading the way with three pickoffs. Peyton Ezell pilfered two aerials while Aiden Auld and Triceson Burdine intercepted one apiece.

Tyler Carpenter ran for 137 yards on just six carries and scored a touchdown while Trip Davis netted 71 yards on 13 carries and scored twice from his quarterback spot.

Star Spencer is coming off a 52-6 setback to Meeker.

Prague is home next Friday night for a big district showdown with Jones before concluding the regular season on Nov. 6 with a shootout at Lincoln County rival Chandler.

McLoud (3-4, 1-3) at Perkins-Tryon (2-4, 1-3)

McLoud's Redskins will try to snap a two-game losing streak as they visit the Perkins-Tryon Demons tonight for a 7 o'clock District 3A-1 encounter.

McLoud fell at Anadarko, 56-22, last week while Perkins-Tryon was downed by Kingfisher, 38-31.

Both the Redskins and Demons are 1-3 in the district and looking to gain some traction heading into the stretch drive (final two games) of the regular season.

Perkins-Tryon senior quarterback Austin Mages (6-0, 195) has completed 56-of-104 passes for 904 yards and seven touchdowns with seven interceptions. Mages is also the team's top rusher with 479 yards on 104 carries and 11 more scores.

Senior Teegan Shepard (6-2, 194) has a team-leading 21 receptions for 354 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Shepard also has four tackles for losses on the season.

Following tonight's game, McLoud will be at home with Bridge Creek next Friday and then close out the regular season at Douglass on Nov. 6.

Maud (2-5, 2-2) at Bowlegs (3-3, 1-2)

The Maud Tigers make a short trip to Bowlegs to battle the Bison in a District C-4 clash tonight at 7 o'clock.

Maud was on the short end of a 36-26 score at home to Sasakwa last week while Bowlegs was supposed to play Graham-Dustin last week, but that contest was canceled.

In their last outing, the Bison fell to Sasakwa, 64-12, two weeks ago.

After tonight's games, the Tigers have back-to-back district home contests with Graham-Dustin and Wilson (Henryetta) to close out the regular season.