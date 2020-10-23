North Rock Creek falls in home finale, 38-14

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

An outstanding third quarter wasn't enough to offset a 24-0 halftime advantage by the Choctaw JV as the Yellowjackets cruised to a 38-14 decision over the North Rock Creek Cougars Thursday night at Stan Beasley Field.

A 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by junior Carter Harvey to open the second half and a 74-yard scoring pass from the sophomore combination of Cade Landes to Holden Brooking pulled North Rock Creek within 24-14.

But two fourth-quarter touchdowns by the Choctaw JV put the game out of reach.

“We had every reason to tuck our tails, but we came out (in the third quarter) and battled. It's a testament to our kids” said North Rock Creek head coach Jason Murray.

The Yellowjackets scored on their first four possessions – a field goal to open the game and three touchdowns which led to the 24-point halftime cushion.

The Cougars immediately came out on fire to start the second half as Harvey, who mishandled the kickoff on the return, hustled to scoop up the ball and raced 98 yards for the score. Calvin Bray's 2-point conversion run pulled NRC within 24-8 in the game played with 10-minute quarters.

On its next possession, Choctaw drove from the 50 to the Cougar 31 but turned the ball over on downs.

After two plays and a penalty against NRC, Landes fired a pass down the middle to Brooking around the 50. Brooking shook off a defender and sprinted to the end zone on the 74-yard pass play with 5:45 remaining in the third. The 2-point conversion run failed.

“I'm happy for Holden. He's also been a really solid linebacker all year long,” Murray said.

Though its been a rough initial season of varsity football for the Cougars, Murray has seen some progress, particularly with his defensive unit.

“I don't remember any of their receivers being wide open. Those receivers may have made some plays, but we were where we were supposed to be. We haven't had a lot of penalties and turnovers,” said Murray. “There's been improvement since the first of the year.”

NRC, 1-8 on the season, will close out the season Friday at Oklahoma Bible Academy of Enid.