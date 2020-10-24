Seminole obliterates outmanned Westville, 55-13
SEMINOLE — The Chieftains of Seminole scored on their first seven possessions en route to a 55-12 humbling of outmanned Westville Friday night.
The final score wasn’t close to being indicative of the domination as a continuous-running clock was employed the entire second half. Seminole had just nine offensive snaps the final 24 minutes and both Westville touchdowns came against reserves.
Seminole, 4-2 overall, upped its District 3A-3 record to 3-2 after leading 55-0 at halftime.
Braxton Street, a 160-pound sophomore, tallied four opening-half touchdowns on receptions of 27, 6 and 57 yards and a 66-yard punt return.
Vcake Wassana threw the 27 and 6-yard touchdown passes while Brendan Rodriquez tossed the 57-yarder.
By the intermission, Seminole had rolled up 274 offensive yards while the visitors had 20 yards, all via the rush.
None of Seminole’s seven first-half scoring drives took more than four plays.
The Chieftains led 21-0 after one quarter as sophomore Jason Batise recorded scoring runs of 15 and 21 yards.
Isaiah Cochrane, a sophomore., notched scoring runs of 13 and 12 yards in the second quarter.
“This was a game we had to win,” said Seminole head coach Mike Snyder. “We fumbled the ball a couple of times but I thought we were crisp on offense and defense. I was very pleased and we also got to use a lot of players.”
Batise was Seminole’s leading rusher with 77 yards on seven attempts, followed by Cochrane with 72 yards on five carries. Quinten Moore had a 43-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Wassana completed 5-of-7 passes for 113 yards.
Westville threw just three passes, completing none, and suffered an interception to Rodriquez. Rodriquez also converted 7-of-8 extra-point kicks.
Westville dropped to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the district.
Seminole is scheduled to play at Locust Grove Friday.
Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.