McLoud reshuffling after cancellation

McLOUD — Coach Rusty Hall and his McLoud Redskins have had to do some schedule shuffling due to COVID-19 issues.

McLoud was scheduled to play at Perkins-Tryon last Friday night but the game was cancelled and won’t be made up.

“We had 80-something kids in McLoud who were quarantined,” said Hall.

McLoud and Bridge Creek were slated to play each other this Friday in a District 3A-1 encounter which would have gone a long way in determining the fourth-place finisher. Both teams are 1-3 in district play.

Bridge Creek is making up a district game with Mount St. Mary tonight. Thus, the McLoud-Bridge Creek conflict has been switched to Saturday at 1 p.m.

Bridge Creek has to play three games in eight days so we were able to help them by rescheduling,” said Hall. “It also helps us to play Saturday because some of our quarantined players can start practicing Thursday. That will give us an extra day to practice.

“We can’t reschedule Perkins-Tryon because they are also in a situation where they have to play three games in eight days. By not getting to play, our fate as far as finishing in the top four in district is kind of in the fate of other teams.”

Bridge Creek is coming off a 37-18 district victory over Douglass.

