Tecumseh sees two district tilts cancelled

TECUMSEH — The Savages of Tecumseh, who watched last Friday’s District 4A-2 game with Harrah cancelled because of the latter’s quarantine woes, have also seen this Friday’s scheduled game with Classen SAS wiped out.

Tecumseh coach Ty Bullock said the Harrah game wouldn’t be made up because the Panthers have to be quarantined for 14 days and that would take any makeup scenario right up to the playoffs. Harrah informed Tecumseh of the cancellation last Thursday.

Tecumseh’s last game was a 34-14 setback to Blanchard Thursday, Oct. 15. With the Harrah and Classen SAS games shelved, Tecumseh’s next scheduled district game is Friday, Nov. 6 against visiting John Marshall on the final slated weekend of the regular season. That would be a three-week idle period, in terms of an actual game, for the Savages.

“We had a competitive week of practice in hopes of playing,” said Bullock. “This is tough for these kids, especially the seniors. They are dealing with a lot of circumstances and adversity.”

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.