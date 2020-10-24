Tecumseh well-represented on all-district softball team

The Shawnee News-Star

After a magnificent run to the Class 4A State Fastpitch Softball Tournament semifinals, the Tecumseh Lady Savages were well-represented as the 4A, District 4 coaches recently released its all-district teams.

Outfielder Ayzia Shirey was selected as Player of the Year, Harley Sturm was picked as Offensive Player of the Year and head coach Chad Trahan was named Coach of the Year.

Three other Lady Savages – pitcher Serenity Jacoway, catcher Emily Bingham and utility player Bristin Hayes – were also selected to the all-district first team. Five other Tecumseh players – first baseman Katelyn Fleming, third baseman Taylor Frizzell, second baseman Lauren Taylor and outfielders Cadence Oliver and Lacy Howell – were selected to the all-district second team.

Bethel and Seminole were each represented by five players on the all-district teams.

Representing the Lady Wildcats on the first team were pitcher Annie Compton, first baseman Shelby Spurgin and utility Peyton Meiler.

From Bethel on the second team were shortstop Lilla Wade and second baseman Brooklyn Duff.

On the first team from the Lady Chieftains were third baseman Reese Street, outfielder Kaylin Cotner and utility Sienna Deatherage.

Catcher Addison Hill and outfielder Kaitlyn Mathews, both from Seminole, were on the second team as well.

The make-up of the all-district first team are three pitchers, two catchers, one each from the infield positions, three outfielders and six utility players.

TECUMSEH

For Tecumseh, Shirey boasted a .461 batting average with 28 runs batted in and a team-leading 55 runs scored. She also topped the team with nine triples and also hit 13 doubles for the 34-7 Lady Savages.

Sturm had a hefty .485 batting average to go with six home runs and 63 RBIs to lead Tecumseh in all of those categories as well. She also tripled six times and doubled on 13 occasions.

Jacoway was 19-3 from the circle with a 1.70 earned run average. She struck out 98 batters and walked only 35 in 156 2/3 innings. Offensively, she hit .390 with four doubles and 34 runs batted in.

Bingham hit .451 with three homers, one triple, 14 doubles and 34 RBIs.

Hayes batted .400 with four triples, five doubles, 19 RBIs and 45 runs scored.

The honorable mention players for Tecumseh and their statistics included: Fleming (.433 with two homers, 41 RBIs and 40 runs scored), Frizzell (.343 with 21 RBIs and 18 runs scored), Taylor (.330 with one homer, 27 RBIs and 32 runs scored), Oliver (15 RBIs and 19 runs scored) and Howell (.333).

BETHEL

Compton, from the circle, struck out 70 and walked 39 while having a .672 strike percentage despite having an 11-14 record. Offensively, she batted .333 with 20 RBIs and a .402 percentage. Defensively, she had an .872 fielding percentage.

Spurgin hit .368 with a .478 on-base percentage to go with 16 runs batted in and 25 runs scored. Defensively, she had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

Meiler batted .362 with a .457 on-base percentage to go with 16 RBIs and 25 runs scored. From her catcher's spot, she caught 12 baserunners attempting to steal and picked off two runners.

Wade batted .311 with a .468 on-base percentage to go with 12 RBIs and 12 runs scored and Duff hit .410 with a .581 on-base percentage with 23 RBIs and 26 runs scored for the 11-14 Lady Wildcats.

SEMINOLE

Cotner hit .435 and stole 17 bases for the Lady Chieftains, who went 14-14.

Deatherage had a .468 batting average with 21 RBIs and Street hit .400 with 16 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

Hill batted .376 and drove home 24 runs and Mathews had only three errors on the season for a .936 fielding percentage.