Chandler dominates Meeker for homecoming win

Keven Scrutchins

CHANDLER - The Chandler Lions dominated the Meeker Bulldogs Friday night, earning a 30-0 homecoming win.

Chandler bested the Bulldogs in all phases, except for time of possession. Chandler outgained Meeker 326-213 in total yards of offense.

Meeker, however, kept the ball twice as much as the Lions did, but could never cash in on the sustained drives.

Meeker took its second drive of the game down to the Chandler 22-yard line, but a fourth down and eight interception by the Lions' Jarin Greenfield at his own 10-yard line and returned it all the way to the Meeker 39-yard line ended the 6:18 long drive.

Chandler scored five plays later on a 10-yard pass from Kaden Jones to Spencer Clagg with 1:35 left in the first quarter. That shifted the momentum Chandler’s way, and the Bulldogs never recovered.

After a three-and-out registered by the Lions' defense on the next possession, Chandler took advantage of another short field and scored on a five-play, 1:30 drive. This time, Jones scored with his legs on a well-designed quarterback run around the left end from 15 yards out. Chandler led 12-0 with 9:30 left in the half.

Meeker then took its next possession on another marathon march down the field. The 18-play drive took the Bulldogs from their own 19-yard line down to the Chandler 9. The Bulldogs had a fourth and goal from there, but Ty Gabbert’s pass attempt was broken up in the end zone, taking 7:41 off of the clock and leaving the goose egg on the scoreboard.

“I thought our defense was really good tonight,” said Chandler head coach Jack Gray. “At times it felt like we couldn’t get them off of the field due to some penalties and mental mistakes, but overall I thought they (defense) played really well.”

Meeker opened the second half with the first possession, but a Caden Wolford fumble ended the drive after just four plays. Chandler’s Traydon Richardson came up with the loose ball setting up the Lions' offense at the Meeker 48-yard line.

Jones capped off the eight play drive with his second touchdown pass of the night, this one to Darian Mahan from 22 yards away. Chandler led 18-0 with 6:41 left in the third.

Chandler scored on its next two possessions to increase the margin to 30-0 and running back Casmen Hill scored both of them.

The first touchdown came on a one-play drive, as Hill took it to the house from 43 yards out. His second score came on play eight of a 54-yard march. This time he scored from 3 yards out with 11:55 left in the game.

Hill carried the ball 22 times for 122 yards and the two scores. Chandler’s quarterback Jones was an extremely efficient 9-of-13 passing for an even 100 yards. He scored two by air and one by land, improving Chandler’s overall mark to 5-3. The Lions are 3-2 in District 2A-2 play and will travel to face Kellyville Friday night.

With the setback, Meeker fell to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in district play. Meeker will host Crossings Christian this Friday night.