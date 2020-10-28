Five Lady Wolves earn all-district honors

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee senior shortstop Tatum Sparks was named Offensive Player of the Year, sophomore Anneca Anderson was selected as Pitcher of the Year and David Rolette was picked as Coach of the Year as District 6A-3 recently released its all-district awards for the 2020 season.

Three other senior Lady Wolves – catcher Carly Torbett, outfielder Hallie Wilson and utility Laynie Rimer - made the all-district team.

Three others – seniors Kali Kasterke and Baylie Enright, along with junior Stormee Reed – were honorable mention selections for Shawnee.

Sparks batted .538 with a whopping 14 home runs, three triples, 14 doubles, 53 runs batted in and 54 runs scored. Additionally, she had a massive 1.220 slugging percentage and a .612 on-base percentage. She also struck out just twice the entire year. Sparks, who also totaled 29 stolen bases on the year (second on the team), has verbally committed to play at Oklahoma State next season.

Anderson had a magnificent season in the circle for Shawnee as she posted a 13-3 record in 103 2/3 innings with an 0.47 earned run average. She struck out 103 batters and walked just 21. The opposition managed just a .101 batting average against her. Offensively, she hit .365 with 13 homers, three triples, six doubles and 41 RBIs.

Rolette guided the Lady Wolves to a 28-8 record, district and regional championships and an appearance in the Class 6A State Fastpitch Tournament.

Torbett batted .327 with six home runs, one triple, 10 doubles, 42 RBIs and 22 runs scored. Her slugging percentage was at .607. Torbett also had an outstanding .995 fielding percentage while committing only two errors the entire season. She has verbally committed to play at Rose State next season.

Wilson, who spent most of the season batting in the leadoff or No. 2 spots, had a .407 batting average with a pair of triples, five doubles, seven RBIs and a team-best 46 runs scored. She also drew a team-leading 26 walks and led the team with 32 stolen bases. Wilson also owned a .542 on-base percentage and a .505 slugging percentage. She has committed to play at Seminole State.

Rimer hit. 363 with seven doubles, 14 runs batted in and 19 runs scored while primarily spending time defensively at second base and third base in earning a .943 fielding percentage.

Kasterke had one triple, five doubles, 12 RBIs and 28 runs scored.

Enright clubbed four homers, doubled three times, knocked in 13 runs and scored 14 times. She also had a 5-2 pitching record with a 2.15 ERA. She also registered 36 strikeouts and walked nine.

Reed hit eight doubles, drove home 12 runs and scored nine times. From the circle, she owned a 10-3 record with a 1.15 ERA. Reed struck out 103 batters and walked only 21 as the opposition hit .174 against her pitching.