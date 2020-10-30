Prague to battle Jones in big District 2A-2 shootout

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

The stretch drive of the 2020 high school football season is here and the Prague Red Devils host the Jones Longhorns in a crucial District 2A-2 game tonight at 7 o'clock.

Prague, which has faced a tattered and fractured schedule this season due to COVID-19, brings a 5-2 overall record and 2-1 district mark into tonight's action against Jones, which stands at 6-2 and 3-1.

The Red Devils played outside of the district last Friday, suffering a 48-0 loss at Class 3A Perkins-Tryon, in a game set up late due to COVID-19 concerns at McLoud. The Redskins were supposed to play at Perkins-Tryon last week.

Prague saw three of its district games cancelled this season due to the pandemic, including last week's contest at Star Spencer which enabled the Red Devils to play Perkins-Tryon instead. The Red Devils also saw home games with Millwood and Meeker cancelled due to the same concerns earlier this year.

Jones, 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the district, is coming off a 30-22 loss to Millwood last week. A fourth-quarter comeback by the Longhorns fell just short as quarterback Carson May hooked up with Cadyn Karl and Elijah Reed on scoring passes of 43 and 2 yards respectively. Xavier Zachery had a 3-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter.

May, a 6-foot, 5-inch junior, has competed 60.6% of his passes (152-of-251) for 2,028 yards and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has also rushed for 512 yards on 90 carries for a 5.7 yards-per-carry average and 10 more scores.

Zackery follows with 258 yards on 59 carries and three touchdowns and senior Korbin Cox has 250 yards on 64 attempts and five scores.

In the receiving department for Jones, Reed has 44 catches for 626 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Trey Dorrell has 30 grabs for 409 yards and five scores. Karl, a junior, has 29 receptions for 335 yards and six touchdowns and junior Emmett Murphy has 18 catches for 287 yards and two scores.

Cox and junior William Irvine lead the team with 67 and 57 tackles respectively. Junior TJ Thomson has a team-leading 11 tackles for lost yardage. Irvine and sophomore Kameron Estrada are next with six stops each for lost yards. Junior Kameron Sweat tops the squad with four interceptions.

After tonight's play, Prague is scheduled to play at Lincoln County rival Chandler next Friday night.

Bethel (5-2, 2-2) at Community Christian (7-1, 3-1)

In what turned out to be a normal week after all, outside of the early winter weather, the Bethel Wildcats will play at Community Christian tonight in a District 2A-3 clash at 7 o'clock.

Bethel was supposed to play at Holdenville this past Monday night in a make-up game, but due to the cold, rainy conditions, the contest was cancelled.

The Wildcats will look to go above .500 in the district as they tackle the Community Christian Royals, who are coming off a 28-21 win at Purcell last week. CCS is 3-1 in the district.

“They have a pretty good team and their quarterback (Bryce McIntosh) is really good and the son of the head coach (Mat McIntosh). He (Bryce) doubles as a quarterback and a safety,” said Bethel head coach Joey Ginn. “They have a talented receiving corps and one of their receivers (Callen Montgomery) also plays safety. They have an offensive and defensive lineman (Harry Shuman)...a big kid who's as good as I've seen this season.”

The Royals' only loss this came at the hands of Washington.

Ginn and some of his coaching staff and players were able to see Community Christian's game with Christian Heritage two weeks ago.

“They do some (unusual) stuff like onside kick almost every time and they punt out of their traditional offensive system,” Ginn said. “Their quarterback is the punter and they run our offense.”

With last Monday's game wiped out, the last time Bethel played was a 47-6 crushing of Lexington last Thursday.

Junior Corey Metscher ran for 160 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns off runs of 36, 11 and 22 yards. Senior quarterback Jesse Tucker also ran for a 58-yard score and tossed TD passes of 78 yards to junior John Gordon and 5 yards to senior Drae Wood. Senior Dez Loving also had 64-yard touchdown run for the winners.

“Getting Drae back was a huge plus. He looks healthier now than he did last Thursday,” said Ginn.

Tucker has completed 58% of his passes (109-of-188) for 1,536 yards and 21 touchdowns with no interceptions. He has also carried the ball 52 times for 287 yards and five more scores.

Metscher has netted 551 yards on 61 carries for a 9.0 yards-per-carry average and scored seven touchdowns. He has three 100-plus yard rushing games this season and has also caught 21 passes for 134 yards. Loving has 42 rushes for 357 yards and four touchdowns.

In the receiving department, Gordon has 31 catches for 720 yards and eight scores. Wood has 23 receptions for 351 yards and eight touchdowns and junior Gage Porter has 13 grabs for 121 yards and two scores.

Defensively, LW Moore leads the squad with 101 tackles (56 solo) with three stops for lost yards and a quarterback sack. Sophomore Bronc Robbins tops the team in tackles for loss with 12, including a pair of sacks among his 48 tackles.

Metscher has collected 71 tackles (44 unassisted) with 11 for lost yards, one sack and an interception. Loving has racked up seven tackles for lost yards among his 48 total (29 solo) to go with a sack. Porter leads the Wildcats in interceptions with three.

Seminole (4-2, 3-2) at Locust Grove (2-5, 2-2)

A home playoff berth will be the goal tonight as the Seminole Chieftains visit the Locust Grove Pirates for a 7 p.m. District 3A-3 contest.

Seminole slammed Westville, 55-12, last Friday night as the Chieftains scored all 55 of their points in the first half.

Sophomore Braxton Street scored four first-half touchdowns off runs of 27, 6 and 57 yards and returned a punt 66 yards for a score. Vcake Wassana threw TD passes of 27 and 6 yards while Brendan Rodriquez tossed one aerial of 57 yards for a score.

Jason Batiste also added a pair of touchdown runs of 15 and 21 yards and Isaiah Cochrane scored twice off runs of 13 and 12 yards for the Chieftains, who had 274 yards of offense by intermission.

Locust Grove was hammered by Stigler, 51-0, last week.

Third place in the district could be on the line as Seminole slightly holds the edge over the Pirates.

“This is a huge game and they have played a lot of people close. Stigler had issues before finally putting them away,” said Seminole head coach Mike Snyder. “With their quarterback, we have to stop him. He's more of a runner. They're 70-30. They're a more dominant run team. Defensively, they run real well. Their defensive line is their strength. They're big, strong kids and their secondary runs to the ball well.

The Chieftains welcome back sophomore safety Lantz Fixico, who missed last week.

Tonight's game is the scheduled ending to the regular season for Seminole. However, the Chieftains are looking for an opponent for next week, according to Snyder.

Chandler (5-3, 3-2) at Kellyville (6-2, 3-2)

A home berth for the opening round of the playoffs could be on the line, as the Chandler Lions visit the Kellyville Ponies for a 7 p.m. District 2A-2 game.

Chandler shut out Lincoln County and Highway 18 rival Meeker, 30-0, last week while Kellyville was a 34-14 winner at Crossings Christian.

The Ponies are led by senior quarterback Colton Ayres, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 185-pounder, who has thrown for 1,326 yards and 22 touchdowns with only one interception. He has completed 67.3% of his passes (72-of-107) in the process.

Teammate and senior Trevor Jones has rushed for 1,057 yards on 103 carries and 13 touchdowns for a 10.3 yards-per-carry average. He has gone over 100 yards rushing three times this season.

Senior Tayver Thornbrugh leads the team in receptions, yards and TD catches. He has caught 33 passes for 675 yards and seven touchdowns.

For Chandler, sophomore running back Casmen Hill has 161 carries for 1,179 yards and 11 touchdowns for a 7.3 yards-per-carry average. He also has 17 catches for 152 yards.

Junior quarterback Kaden Jones has completed 51.5% of his passes for 534 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions and has run for 303 yards on 54 carries and scored three touchdown. Senior Darian Mahan has four receptions for 105 yards and two scores.

Senior Traydon Richardson has 54 tackles (17 solo) with six tackles for a loss and a quarterback sack heading into tonight's game. Sophomore Carson Clagg has 43 tackles (16 unassisted) with five tackles for loss. Senior Spencer Clagg tops the team in tackles for loss with 10, including a pair of sacks among his 31 tackles (17 solo).

Crossings Christian (1-5, 1-3) at Meeker (3-4, 1-3)

The Meeker Bulldogs will be trying to bounce back from a 30-0 loss at Chandler as they host Crossings Christian in a District 2A-2 clash tonight at 7 o'clock.

Crossings Christian's Knights fell to Kellyville, 34-14, last Friday and have dropped four straight since beating Casady in the second week of the season.

Meeker will be trying capture some momentum in the stretch drive of the regular season. The Bulldogs are scheduled to visit Jones next Friday to end the regular season.

Graham-Dustin (4-1, 1-1) at Maud (3-5, 3-2)

The Maud Tigers will face a team which hasn't played since Oct. 2 as they entertain Graham-Dustin at 7 o'clock tonight in a District C-4 contest.

Graham-Dustin's last game was a 68-18 setback to Sasakwa. Since then games have been cancelled with Oaks Mission, Bowlegs and Midway.

Maud jumped up above the .500 mark last week with a 48-2 thumping of rival Bowlegs as Bryce Bodkin ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to Jerry Daubert.

The Tigers are scheduled to be home next week against Wilson-Henryetta to close out the regular season.

North Rock Creek (1-8) at Oklahoma Bible Academy of Enid (5-3)

The North Rock Creek Cougars close out their season tonight with a visit to Oklahoma Bible Academy of Enid at 7 o'clock.

NRC is coming off a 38-14 home loss to the Choctaw JV while OBA was on the short end of a 53-7 score with unbeaten Cashion. It was OBA's largest loss of the season as it lost by only seven points each to Blackwell and Crescent.

In last week's loss, the Cougars' two scores came off a 98-yard kickoff return by Carter Harvey and a 74-yard scoring pass from the sophomore combination of Cade Landes to Holden Brooking.

McLoud (3-4, 1-3) at Bridge Creek (2-4, 1-2) Saturday

The McLoud Redskins will play on Saturday at home against the Bridge Creek Bobcats at 1 p.m. in a District 3A-1 encounter.

McLoud was idle last week after COVID-19 related concerns hit the school district. The Redskins' previous game was a 56-22 loss at Anadarko.

Bridge Creek secured its first district win last week with a 37-18 decision over Douglass.

The Bobcats' top rusher this season is junior Jason Linn, who has netted 262 yards on 74 carries and scored three touchdowns. From his quarterback spot, he has completed 28-of-61 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns with five interceptions.

Senior Michael McDaniels has collected 164 yards on 30 carries and scored three time. Sophomore Brock Merchant has caught both Bridge Creek TD passes this season.

Following Saturday's game, the Redskins are scheduled to play at Douglass on Nov. 6 to conclude the regular season.

NOTE: Tecumseh's game, scheduled for tonight at Classen SAS, has been cancelled and the Savages will receive a 2-0 forfeit. The Savages are scheduled to close out the regular season at home next Friday (Nov. 6) against John Marshall at 7 p.m.