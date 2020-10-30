Wolves to face McAlester for the second time this season

Brian Johnson

Getting a second crack at a football team you lost to earlier this season is uncommon, especially during the regular season.

The Shawnee Wolves get that second opportunity tonight as they visit the McAlester Buffaloes for a 7 p.m. District 5A-3 clash.

McAlester knocked off Shawnee, 34-13, earlier this year at Jim Thorpe Stadium in a game which was set up late in the week when the Wolves were supposed to host Ardmore, but the Tigers had to cancel on Shawnee after COVID-19 hit their program.

The Buffs were in the same situation when they were scheduled to play Ada as the virus hit the Cougar program so the two teams decided to play the first of what turns out to be a two-game series this season back on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Shawnee.

This game will have district implications as opposed to the earlier meeting, a non-district contest.

McAlester, 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the district, is coming off a 21-0 shutout of Tulsa Edison last Friday while the Wolves, 4-3 and 4-1, suffered their first district loss in a 34-7 setback to Coweta in a game played at Bixby High School.

In the earlier Shawnee-McAlester meeting, the Buffs used a huge offensive line which paved the way for two of the Buff backs to eclipse the 100-yard rushing barrier. Erik McCarty ran for 217 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdown while Dakota Moton added 110 yards on nine attempts and scored once.

Ray McGirt tallied both Wolfpack touchdowns off runs of 2 and 23 yards, but Shawnee was unable to mount much offense, netting just 184 yards on the ground and 57 more through the air. Joe Maytubby, a 6-foot, 5-inch senior defensive end, and Justice Simpson, a 6-3, 210-pound senior, were each in on at least two tackles for lost yards in that game.

In last week's game against Coweta, the Wolves also struggled offensively as their only touchdown came off a 40-yard interception return for a TD by Maytubby.

Maytubby and teammate Simpson were a defensive thorn in the side of the Tigers as Maytubby was in on at least four tackles for zero yards or less while Simpson was credited with a pair of quarterback sacks.

But that wasn't enough to offset the Coweta attack as the Tigers improved to 7-1 and 5-0.

Shawnee is scheduled to close out the regular season next Friday night (Nov. 6) at home against Tulsa Bishop Kelley at 7 p.m. It will be Hall of Fame Night as Tucker Brown, Gary Higgins, Chris Reynolds and Tanner Whitson will be inducted into the Shawnee Football Hall of Fame.