Chandler outlasts Kellyville for big District 2A-2 victory

Jon Potts

KELLYVILLE - The Chandler Lions outlasted the Kellyville Ponies 48-34 in a District 2A-2 battle Friday night.

Chandler (6-3, 3-2) returns home for a 7 p.m. kickoff in its regular season finale against Lincoln County neighbor Prague next Friday.

Casmen Hill had a monster night for the Lions, finishing with 324 yards on 43 carries and a pair of touchdowns.

Quarterback Kaden Jones also had a big game for Chandler. Jones passed for 67 yards, rushed for 74, and accounted for four total touchdowns.

The Lions trailed 34-27 after three quarters, but rallied in the final stanza. They drew even on a 31-yard scoring strike from Jones to Darian Mahan at the 9:42 mark.

Chandler took the lead for good on a 30-yard keeper from Jones with 3:56 left. Hill then found the end zone just over two minutes later for the final margin.

Kellyville (6-3, 3-3) got two quick touchdowns in the first 2:13 of the game. Both of those scores came after Lion turnovers.

Jones got Chandler on the board on a 31-yard keeper with 2:32 remaining in the first period. The Lions tied it at 14-14 at the 9:15 mark of the second quarter after a 10-yard TD toss from Jones to Mahan.

Hill put Chandler ahead on a 7-yard run with 5:45 left in the second quarter. The Ponies, however, returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Their two-point try failed and kept the game tied at 20-20.

The Lions went back in front, courtesy of a 3-yard scoring run from Spencer Clegg with 2:03 to play in the first half.

Kellyville answered with a pair of touchdowns in the third period, but Chandler was able to fight through that surge and then take control in the final frame.