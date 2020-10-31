Meeker comeback keyed by Wolford's play at quarterback

Keven Scrutchins

MEEKER - The Meeker Bulldogs climbed on the back of senior Caden Wolford Friday night and he carried his squad to a thrilling 37-30 comeback win against the visiting Crossings Christian Knights.

Wolford had a hand in all six of Meeker’s touchdowns, including two touchdown tosses, as he was inserted into the quarterback role in the second half.

“They (Crossings Christian) were loading up seven men in the box,” said Meeker head coach DJ Howell. “We put him (Wolford) in at quarterback and brought in a tight end for an extra blocker –that gave us the opportunity to move the ball.”

Crossings Christian led 17-6 at the half with its air attack scoring on two long pass plays of 40 and 62 yards. Drew Wood hit speedster Jonah Mahen for the two scores. Meeker had led 6-0 early on, but the offense sputtered the remainder of the first half. Wolford scored on a 4-yard run to give Meeker the 6-0 lead with 1:22 remaining in the first quarter.

The Knights led 14-6, then covered an onside kick, setting up a 22-yard field goal by Matthew Joliff, giving Crossings Christian the 17-6 lead as the first half ended.

“They (Meeker team) were pretty deflated in the locker room at the half,” Howell. “The opening drive of

the second halfwas big for us.”

Indeed it was and with Wolford inserted as the quarterback, Meeker got the offense rolling. The Bulldogs took the second-half kickoff and marched 73 yards in five plays to cut the Knights lead to 17-12. Wolford steamrolled the Crossings Christian defense for the 51-yard score with 9:36 left in the third.

Crossings answered right back with a 68-yard touchdown run by Will McMurphy increasing the Knights advantage to 24-12 with 6:21 left in the third, but the two-score lead was short lived.

Meeker came right back at the Knights on the next possession and scored in seven plays, with Wolford running it in from 14 yards out. Meeker trailed 24-18 at the 3:41 mark of the third.

Wolford carried the ball 22 times in the contest and totaled 236 yards rushing for an average of 10.7 yards per carry.

With the offense re-energized, the Bulldog defense started finding some rhythm and forced the Knights to a three-and-out on the next drive. The offense then kicked it up another notch. On a second down and 17 from their own 7-yard line, Wolford then made his mark through the air. He found an open Zach Cook who took the pass in for the 83-yard score with :50 left in the third as Meeker took its first lead of the second half, 25-24.

“He (Wolford) has a big arm,” said Howell.

Crossings Christian answered with a six-play, 72-yard scoring drive to take back the lead, 30-25 with 10:30 left in the contest. Meeker was not going to be denied on this night. The Bulldogs took the ball down to the Knights' 19-yard line, but were faced with a crucial fourth-and-11 with just over eight minutes to play. Wolford found Cook in the end zone for the 19-yard scoring pass, their second hook-up of the night, giving Meeker the 31-30 lead with 8:31 remaining in the game.

Meeker then forced a Crossing Christian punt, but turned the ball back over to the Knights when Wolford was picked off at the Knight 29-yard line.

Not to be outdone, Meeker’s Keavin Grady picked off his second pass of the night, when he stepped in front of Woods' favorite target, Mahen, at the Crossing Christian 30-yard line.

Meeker scored two plays later on a 20-yard blast by Wolford, to give the Bulldogs a 37-30 lead with 1:38 left.

The Knights had on final chance, but Meeker picked off Wood for the third time with just 27 ticks left. This time Caleb Chapman was the interceptor, as he sealed the deal on a fourth-and-13 at midfield.

“I’m very proud of this team,” said Howell. “To get back in the ballgame after being so deflated by the two scores at the end of the half –just really proud of them.”